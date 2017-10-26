Sad Day for Irish: Gerald 'Red' Dwyer Dies

It's a sad day for the Irish.



A great friend of the Irish community and long time Chicagoan, Gerald "Red" Dwyer has died.

A member and director of the Irish Fellowship Club, and the St. Patrick's Day Parade Committee, Red attended the clubs meetings and events right up to the end.



Here he is, (center) with family at the 2017, Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Visitation:

The visitation followed by mass will be held at Holy Family church (1080 W Roosevelt Rd, Chicago, IL 60608) on Monday, May 22nd at 9am. The viewing will be from 9am to 1030a and mass will follow. The burial with six generations of Dywers will be at Calvary Cemetery ( 301 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL 60202) following the mass.



Post the burial there will be a reception to celebrate Red - but the location is still being finalized.



(Pictured l to r): Red and Tom Cashman in their Irish sweaters at St. Patrick's Mass at Old St. Patrick's Church, 2017)



In lieu of flowers, mom and I believe Red would want people to support his close friend Sister Rosemary at Misericodria in honor of Red Dwyer



May your neighbors respect you,

Trouble neglect you,

The angels respect you

And heaven accept you.

if you have reflections on Red that you could send us, please do.


