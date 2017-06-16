Rattlin' of Joists Bloomsday Celebration at IAHC

Annual Bloomsday Celebration at the IAHC

Honors the Life and Work of Writer James Joyce



Join award-winning actors, singers and musicians at the Irish American Heritage Center (4626 North Knox Avenue, Chicago) on an odyssey through James Joyce’s masterpiece, Ulysses, at the 18th annual Rattlin’ of the Joists Bloomsday Celebration.



On June 16, 1904, writer James Joyce met his future wife, Nora Barnacle and immortalized the date in his monumental epic, "Ulysses". Modern Joyce aficionados have denoted June 16 "Bloomsday"; a day set aside throughout the world to honor his controversial and thought-provoking works.



Frank Delaney was a writer, broadcaster, best-selling novelist, critic, raconteur and Joyce scholar. He was in the middle of a 25-year commitment to reread and deconstruct James Joyce's "Ulysses" line-by-line in a weekly podcast called "Re: Joyce" when he died in last winter. This year's program honors Delaney's legacy.



Featuring Brad Armacost, Evan Armacost, Kevin Cassidy, Brigid Duffy, Brendan Gregg, Cynthia Judge, Josephine Craven, Tenor Mark Piekarz and Harpist Aislinn Gagliardi. With special guest Brian O'Brien, Consul General of Ireland.



The Rattlin’ of the Joists Bloomsday Celebration is Friday, June 16, 2017 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased by calling 773-282-7035, ext 10 or visiting www.irish-american.org and are $15 in advance through June 15 and $20 at the door.



The Irish American Heritage Center, which occupies an 86,000 square foot building on the City's northwest side, near Wilson Avenue and the Edens Expressway, at 4626 North Knox, fosters the practice, study and celebration of Irish, Celtic, and Irish-American cultural traditions. For more information, call 773-282-7035, or visit www.irish-american.org.