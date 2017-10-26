Put the Nuns in Charge! June 9-16

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the classroom, Mother Superior is back in town this summer! Vicki Quade, the creator and co-author of Late Nite Catechism, is bringing back her hit comedy PUT THE NUNS IN CHARGE! for a six-week run, June 9 through July 16, at the Royal George Theatre.



PUT THE NUNS IN CHARGE! opened in 2005 at the Royal George, featuring the character of Mother Superior, a no-nonsense nun out to teach you the seven deadly sins of bad behavior.



Part of a new Vatican outreach program, Mother Superior was tapped because she knows a thing or two about sin. And sinners. First asked to teach her class in our nation’s capital, she opted for Chicago instead. “Too many sinners in D.C.,” she was overheard saying. “There’s plenty to keep me busy here!”



The role of Mother Superior will be shared by Kathleen Puls Andrade and Lisa Braatz, both veterans of Quade’s productions, produced through Nuns4Fun Entertainment.



The Chicago Tribune called the show, “Sharp, funny, and richly humane.” The Pioneer Press called it "one of the best of Chicago theater."



Quade calls the show “a funny refresher course in a modern look at the Golden Rule. Mother Superior has her own opinions on just about everything from skirt lengths to cell phones.



This is a great show for audiences of all ages and religions!



Show times for PUT THE NUNS IN CHARGE! will be 8 p.m. Fridays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Royal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted, Chicago. Tickets are $30.



Staying on the schedule at 5 p.m. Saturdays will be LATE NITE CATECHISM. And the ongoing hit, BIBLE BINGO, stays at the 8 p.m. Saturday time slot.



For more information, check out the web site: www.nuns4fun.com.