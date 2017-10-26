Whitey O'Day Recovering From Stroke

Benefit for Popular Musician June 4th at Arlington Ale House



Whitey O'Dea had a stroke several weeks ago. He is in Glenview Terrace recovering. You might know that Whitey has been a gigging musician for 40+ years in and around the area. And with that said, you might guess he is in need of some support from the community. So, we are having a LIVE and LOCAL Benefit Jam for Whitey O'Day



It's going to be a great day for Whitey.



We will be asking for donations at the door. (Need folks to man the door), cash or check.

A gofundme site will be set up, stay tuned.



We are asking for music related items to raffle and auction so think of items to donate and send me what you will be bringing and we need help running the silent auction and live auction.



Split the pot, some one to sell tickets, collect money, count it and then we split the pot after a drawing.



Food...we are thinking we have either catering or folks bring stuff into share. Stay tuned on this will decide this week.



A cash bar will be available 1-5



MUSIC/JAM, there is full equipment at the Ale House, so we will arrange music to start about 2 and go to about 5. We have house drums, amps, PA, mics, etc. May need one additional guitar amp. We will have acoustic sets, electric sets, whatever we feel like.



Sunday June 4

1:00pm-5:00pm

Arlington Ale House

111 W. Campbell Street, 3rd floor



Raffles,

Split the pot,

Silent and live auction



Contact Joe Preissing for more details This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

or Mike Kessler This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it