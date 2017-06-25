The My Way Residential at Den Theater

Galway-born Willa is 78. South African emigre Byron is 24.

In a suburban London nursing home, this pair of lonely misfits discovers

that family can be chosen, and freedom is for the taking.



From Geraldine Aron (MY BRILLIANT DIVORCE) comes this

touching world premiere about the choices we make, the hearts we touch,

and how it’s never too late to live your life with a happy ending.





Featuring Terry Bell, Belinda Bremner, Christine Bunuan and ITC's Jeff Christian and Carolyn Kruse.



THE MY WAY RESIDENTIAL

May 17th – June 25th

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM; Sundays at 3PM.

The Den Theatre ~ Upstairs Main Stage (elevator accessible)

1333 N. Milwaukee Avenue in Chicago



