Imrovised Jane Austin at McKaw through June

Improvised Jane Austen performs every Friday in June at the McKaw Theater in Rogers Park. Each night, the long-running all-female comedy team conjures a new tale on the spot in the style of the beloved 19th-century novelist. Headstrong heroines, meddling mothers, cads and suitors emerge to navigate romance and misadventure, eventually reaching a properly, absurdly British conclusion.

About Improvised Jane Austen: Since 2009, the ladies of Improvised Jane Austen have graced venues including the Playground Theater, Chemically Imbalanced Comedy, Stage 773, Bughouse Theater, Chicago Improv Festival, the Chicago Women’s Funny Festival, Nerd Fest, and the Dallas Comedy Festival, as well as historical societies, schools and even bridal showers. "Improvised Jane Austen is one of the best improv teams in Chicago, a must-see", says Second City Alum Antoine McKay.



