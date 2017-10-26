The Hedgerow at Riverside May 25-27

Sponsored in part by Irish American News, the Riverside Center for Education is proud to present its third original musical—The Hedgerow on May 25, 26, and 27 at the Commons in Westmont. Trinity Irish Dance artistic director Maggie Doyle is choreographing the performance, and in the cast are several Trinity dancers, including Michelle Dziak, fresh from a team win at the world championship in Ireland. The band is comprised of some of Chicagoland’s great traditional Irish musicians.

“It is a delight to have some of the amazing Trinity Irish dancers in the Hedgerow, as well as local Chicago session players. We hope the show will transport our audience to the Emerald Isle, and leave them with good memories,” said Peter Searby, director of Riverside, who wrote the script and music.

The Hedgerow takes place during the mid-1700s when Ireland was still suffering from the effects of conquest by Oliver Cromwell nearly a century prior. The British, in an attempt to subdue their “colony,” outlawed education of Irish Catholics and forbade the teaching of the Irish language, culture, song and dance. The Irish people took to hiding and carried out schooling in barns, abandoned buildings, and behind the hedges.

The storyline of the musical centers on Alec Begley, a young hedge school teacher in the town of Dingle, and his friends who are being hunted by a police cooperator with a personal grudge. The play also dabbles in the mythical realm of Ireland as there are plenty of banshees, hidden people and bards throughout.

Ultimately, the Hedgerow aims to capture the sentiment of the verse by G.K. Chesterton: For the great Gaels of Ireland are the men that God made mad; for their wars are all merry and their songs are all sad.

The Irish have endured a long history of persecution, but have remained indomitable both in the sense that they have maintained a desire to overcome the “bully” next door and in the preservation of the cultural traditions and faith that make them truly Irish.

Each of the Hedgerow’s original songs is better than the next and perfectly expresses reverence for the heroes and bardic order of Ireland and weaves in the legendary realm of the Keltori.

There will be three performances: May 25 and 26 at 6:30 p.m., and May 27 at 1:00 p.m. Ticket prices are: $12.00, adults; $8.00, ages 8-16; $48.00 for a family.

About the Riverside Center for Education:

Riverside’s imaginative and adventurous curriculum is designed to develop in boys the skills and knowledge needed to define them as men of character and true makers of culture. They are taught how to channel their natural energy into hands-on projects that ignite a lifelong passion for classic literature, poetry, history and the natural world. While the flagship program, the Tutorial, is only for boys, folk music, theatre, and the Riverside Reporters are co-ed.