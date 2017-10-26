Mary Dorney Passed

Mary Dorney, a long time volunteer at the Irish American Heritage Center has passed.



Our condolences to her family.



Mary Dorney nee Heneghan; native of Shangorth, Co. Mayo, Ireland; loving sister of James (Dolores), Catherine Heneghan, Pat (Nora) Heneghan, Eileen Heneghan, Nancy Heneghan and the late Bridgie and Tom Heneghan; fond aunt to many; Funeral Wednesday 10:30 AM from Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park RD (½ Block East of Austin) to St. Monica Church. Mass 11 AM. Interment All Saints Cemetery.



Visitation Tuesday 3-9 PM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls or Rainbow Hospice.