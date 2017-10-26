Tunney Honored at Shaw’s Annual Gala 5/19

SHAWCHICAGO Theater Company Pproudly celebrates its 23rd season with its annual gala, Shaw’s Speakeasy. The gala will take place on Mary 19th from 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM at the Casino, 195 E. Delaware Place, Chicago IL 60611. ShawChicago will also present its Bernie Award to Jay R. Tunney.



This year’s gala honors one of Bernard Shaw’s most prolific writing period. It is 20’s jazz themed, celebrating the life and works of writers and musicians of the 20s. Cocktail Hour is at 6 PM and will be accompanied by a live jazz duet. During dinner, attendees will see a slideshow of writers, jazz musicians and events from the 1920s with notes as to why they are famous. After dinner, attendees will be treated to a live performance of an excerpt from Cashel Byron’s Profession, which follows a boxer who makes his career by fighting for money, which was both illegal and also a disgrace to the gentleman’s sport in Britain. A live auction will follow the performance. 20s era dress is highly encouraged.



ShawChicago is pleased to present “The Bernie” to Jay R. Tunney for his years of helping keep the words of Bernard Shaw alive. Mr. Tunney served as vice president of the International Shaw Society, was on the international advisory board of the Shaw Festival in Canada, authored THE PRIZEFIGHTER AND THE PLAYWRIGHT Gene Tunney and Bernard Shaw, and is an ardent supporter of ShawChicago.



About The Bernie Award:

The Bernie Award is given to individuals who have provided distinguished support in promoting the words and works of George Bernard Shaw in Chicago and around the world. It is “to honor people who keep the legacy of Shaw alive,” says Managing Director Tony Courier. Previous recipients of the Bernie Award include: Richard Christiansen, Theatre Critic Emeritus of the Chicago Tribune, John and Deborah Davis, early supporters of ShawChicago, Irene Kogan, former ShawChicago Board Member and organizer of Shaw Festival trips, and Lois Weisberg, former Commissioners of Cultural Affairs for the City of Chicago and the first producer of ShawChicago.



WHO: ShawChicago Theater Company



WHAT: ShawChicago’s Annual Gala: Shaw’s Speakeasy



WHERE: 195 E. Delaware Place, Chicago IL 60611



WHEN: May 19, 6:00 PM – 9:30 PM



TICKETS: Single tickets are $200 and a table of eight is $1,400. Tickets may be purchased online at www.shawchicago.org or over the phone at 312-587-7390





###



About ShawChicago

ShawChicago is a professional non-profit theater company founded in 1994 with a mission to present the plays of George Bernard Shaw and his contemporaries as concert readings. Operating under Actors’ Equity, ShawChicago is about to celebrate its 24th season, Dysfunctional Family Fun: 1776-1926. The company presents special afternoon performances for senior citizens and free performances at universities and libraries throughout the Chicagoland area. ShawChicago also offers outreach performances across the city and its suburbs, providing theater to libraries, retirement living communities and schools. ShawChicago is a theater company in residence at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts.