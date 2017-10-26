Home Arts Poetry Tunney Honored at Shaw’s Annual Gala 5/19

Tunney Honored at Shaw’s Annual Gala 5/19

E-mail Print PDF

SHAWCHICAGO Theater Company Pproudly celebrates its 23rd season with its annual gala, Shaw’s Speakeasy. The gala will take place on Mary 19th from 6:00 PM to 9:30 PM at the Casino, 195 E. Delaware Place, Chicago IL 60611. ShawChicago will also present its Bernie Award to Jay R. Tunney.

This year’s gala honors one of Bernard Shaw’s most prolific writing period. It is 20’s jazz themed, celebrating the life and works of writers and musicians of the 20s. Cocktail Hour is at 6 PM and will be accompanied by a live jazz duet. During dinner, attendees will see a slideshow of writers, jazz musicians and events from the 1920s with notes as to why they are famous. After dinner, attendees will be treated to a live performance of an excerpt from Cashel Byron’s Profession, which follows a boxer who makes his career by fighting for money, which was both illegal and also a disgrace to the gentleman’s sport in Britain. A live auction will follow the performance. 20s era dress is highly encouraged.

ShawChicago is pleased to present “The Bernie” to Jay R. Tunney for his years of helping keep the words of Bernard Shaw alive. Mr. Tunney served as vice president of the International Shaw Society, was on the international advisory board of the Shaw Festival in Canada, authored THE PRIZEFIGHTER AND THE PLAYWRIGHT Gene Tunney and Bernard Shaw, and is an ardent supporter of ShawChicago.

About The Bernie Award:
The Bernie Award is given to individuals who have provided distinguished support in promoting the words and works of George Bernard Shaw in Chicago and around the world. It is “to honor people who keep the legacy of Shaw alive,” says Managing Director Tony Courier. Previous recipients of the Bernie Award include: Richard Christiansen, Theatre Critic Emeritus of the Chicago Tribune, John and Deborah Davis, early supporters of ShawChicago, Irene Kogan, former ShawChicago Board Member and organizer of Shaw Festival trips, and Lois Weisberg, former Commissioners of Cultural Affairs for the City of Chicago and the first producer of ShawChicago.

WHO: ShawChicago Theater Company

WHAT: ShawChicago’s Annual Gala: Shaw’s Speakeasy

WHERE: 195 E. Delaware Place, Chicago IL 60611

WHEN: May 19, 6:00 PM – 9:30 PM

TICKETS: Single tickets are $200 and a table of eight is $1,400. Tickets may be purchased online at www.shawchicago.org  or over the phone at 312-587-7390


###

About ShawChicago
ShawChicago is a professional non-profit theater company founded in 1994 with a mission to present the plays of George Bernard Shaw and his contemporaries as concert readings. Operating under Actors’ Equity, ShawChicago is about to celebrate its 24th season, Dysfunctional Family Fun: 1776-1926. The company presents special afternoon performances for senior citizens and free performances at universities and libraries throughout the Chicagoland area. ShawChicago also offers outreach performances across the city and its suburbs, providing theater to libraries, retirement living communities and schools. ShawChicago is a theater company in residence at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts.

 

Daniel O'Donnell in Concert October 26, 2017 at Heritage Center, Chicago

Daniel will be honored with the iBAM! 2017 Music Award October 27. www.ibamchicago.com

Subscribe to IAN Eblasts

Keep informed of Irish Events in the Midwest

SHARE!

Delicious

Who's Online

We have 511 guests online

Ad and Other Payments

Paying For
Instructions

Shop Irish!

ASSISTED LIVING
Homecare Angels
ATTORNEY
Murphy & Smith Ltd
Levin & Perconti
AUTO RENTAL - IRELAND
Dooley Car Rentals
BAGPIPERS & DRUM CLASSES
Chicalba Bagpiping
BAKERY
Doughs Guys Bakery
BANKS
Marquette National Bank
BANQUETS
Gaelic Park
Irish Am Heritage Ctr
BEAUTY SALONS
Appearances Pk Ridge  847-825-7615
Hair by O'Hara & Friends-Hometown
BOOKS - IRISH
TheIrishBookClub.com
BRICK REPAIR/REPLACEMENT
Shamrock Tuckpointing
CAREGIVERS
Aishling Companion Homecare
CATERERS
Harrington's Catering & Deli
Unforgettable Edibles
CHARITABLE ORG
Mercy Home
Chgo Irish Immigrant Support
CAULKING & SEALING
Shamrock Tuckpointing
CHIMNEY REPAIR
Shamrock Tuckpointing
CHOIR
Irish Heritage Singers
CORNED BEEF/FULL BREAKFAST
Harrington's Catering & Deli
COTTAGE RENTAL
Connemara Cottage
Ann @ 773-627-4485
Cosgrove Cottage
Cottage Mary Rose
Dingle Cottage: 312-399-8793
Gurtenard Hse - Listowel Co Kerry
Ireland Family Vacations
CREMATION URNS
Steve Shannon Collection
CRUISES
Andy Cooney
CULTURAL ORGANIZATIONS
Chicago Gaelic Park
iBAM!
Irish Am Heritage Ctr
Irish Am Society Co Will
Irish Heritage Singers
DANCE SCHOOLS
McNulty School of Dance
Trinity Irish Dance
ENTERTAINERS
Chicalba Bagpiping
Green Meadow Boys
Harpist Lillian Reasor
847-658-2133
Paddy Homan
The Larkin Brothers
Catherine O'Connell
Joe McShane
Singer Sharon McAteer
St Stephens Green
FESTIVALS
Arlington Heights
Cleveland
Dublin
IAHC
Kansas City
Milwaukee
FINANCIAL PLANNER
Corrigan Financial
FLORIST
Garland Flowers
FULL IRISH BREAKFAST MEATS
Harrington's Catering & Deli
FUNERAL HOMES
Blake-Lamb
Gibbon's Funeral Homes
Roberty J Sheehy & Sons
Maher Funeral Home
GAELIC YOUTH FOOTBALL
773-719-2847 Jerry
GARBAGE REMOVAL
Flood Brothers Disposal
GOLF COURSES
Palos Golf
GRAPHIC DESIGN
Laura Coyle 773-343-7268
GROCERIES/MEAT
Harrington's Catering & Deli
O'Connor's Market
Winston's
HOME CARE
Aishling Companion Homecare
HOTELS
The Irish Cottage 1 866 CU-IRISH
HUMAN RESOURCE CONSULTANT
James Fitzgerald
IMMIGRATION SERVICES
Chicago Irish Immigration
IMPORT SHOPS
Celtica Gifts 773-784-7712
Celtic Home and Hearth
Donegal Imports
Gaelic Imports
Irish Shop
Rampant Lion
INSURANCE
American Family-Joan McKee
JEWELERS
H. Watson
MUSIC
Rampant Lion
MUSIC SCHOOLS
Chgo Academy of Piping/Drumming
Irish Music School of Chgo
MYSTERY SHOPPER
Cathy Cooney-Millar 224-944-9654
PARTY PLANNERS
That Special Event
PENNY WHISTLES
Michael Burke
PHYSICAL THERAPY
SPORTS-ORTHOPEDIC
Athletex
PLASTERING
William McNulty & Son
708-386-2951
PUB/RESTAURANT RECRUITER
Cathy Cooney-Millar
PUBS & RESTAURANTS
Ambassador Public House
Ashford House
The Celtic Knot
Clancy's Pizza Pub
Corcorans
Emerald Loop
Fifth Province
The Galway Arms
Kitty O'Shea's
Lizzie McNeill's
Lucky Grill
Nine Irish Brothers
Peggy Kinnanes
Red Apple Buffet
Six Penny Bit
Vaughan's Pub
REALTORS
Baird & Warner - Tara Riley
Koenig & Strey
Patrick Carney
Mary Ellen Considine  773-769-2500
RESTAURANT/HOSPITALITY RECRUITER
Cathy Cooney-Millar 224-944-9654
SPORTS CLUBS
Chgo Celtic Soccer Club
stbrigids.chicago.gaa.ie
ST PATRICK'S DAY
St Patrick's Day Parade
SWEATERS
Anne's Irish Knits
TABLE RUNNERS
All 32 Counties
TELEVISION-CABLE
Irish Journal 708-366-4665
THEATRE
Late Nite Catechism
TRAVEL /TOURS
BestIrishTours.com
Country Travel Discoveries
Gadabout Travel
Harp & Eagle Tours
TREE SERVICE
Ken's 773-600-6443 
TUCKPOINTING
Shamrock Tuckpointing
VACATION RENTALS
Dingle Cottage
Cork - Cottage from $450 weekly
Don at 608-274-1180
WASTE REMOVAL
Flood Brothers Disposal
WEBSITE BUILD/MAINTAIN
The Lavery Company
WEDDING PLANNER
That Special Event
WEDDING VENUES
Gaelic Park
Irish Am Heritage Ctr
Palos Country Club
WOOD FLOOR SPECIALIST
The Sexton Group
Delicious