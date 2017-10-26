Home World Ireland Survivors Guide Comedy Show for Visitors to Dublin

Survivors Guide Comedy Show for Visitors to Dublin

E-mail Print PDF

Dublin Brothers Seán and Niall McDonagh are returning to the International bar with there 5 star Trip Advisor-rated comedy show Ireland A Survivors Guide.
The show is starting out it's second Summer season, having been a huge hit with travellers to Dublin and corporate clients.
Failte Ireland were hugely impressed with the show and they encouraged Debs founder of the award winning  Planet D travel blog, 1.5 million followers to come along. She was enthralled and in a video piece for their website www.irelandasurvivorsguide.com she says
“I had such a great time at the show tonight, You have a very complicated history but Niall
and Sean made it easy and hilarious and now I understand it and I have a lot of crazy
images in my head when I think of Ireland”

The brothers often rehearse in their parent’s family home. This makes sense when you consider that their mother Maeve Ingoldsby is a writer herself with 40 years experience in the business.
“ we always show the sketches to her first because she’s ruthless” says Seán “ She also makes the best soup in North County Dublin” adds Niall


The brothers joined forces in 2011 and set up High Rock Productions named after their favourite local sea swimming spot in Dublin.  They honed their physical comedy skills over the  years by travelling around the country doing comic sketch shows in the Irish Language for High school students . They developed a style of physical comedy which could be enjoyed by everyone regardless of age or level of English. This has been a crucial skill to them as they try and devise material to be watched by audiences from vastly different cultures. 
“So It doesn't matter if you are Irish, American, Italian or Chinese, on a coach tour or on a shoestring, if you’re a student,retired or on the doss from work, this show will make you laugh” promises Seán.

The brothers know they are certainly diving into the big pond with Ireland: A Survivor’s guide. In targeting the tourist market they will have to compete with everything from Riverdance  to Guinness Storehouse. They have already strong bookings from the coach tour operators and package providers who have been getting super feedback on the show.
“There’s so much to do and see in Ireland, we’ve beautiful  scenery and attractions. But what really sets us apart from other countries is the people and their sense of humour” say Seán “and if you’re here for a short while and you want to get a feel for Irish people this is the must see attraction”

Ireland: A Survivor’s Guide runs in the International Bar Tues to Friday at Lunchtimes from June till August. The  show costs 10 euro per person with, online and group discounts available. There is also a great deal with a bowl of Irish stew as lunch..  Afternoon and evening shows for groups available by appointment.
Booking at www.irelandasurvivorsguide.com
Enquiries contact Seán or Niall McDonagh at  This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it  


 

Daniel O'Donnell in Concert October 26, 2017 at Heritage Center, Chicago

Daniel will be honored with the iBAM! 2017 Music Award October 27. www.ibamchicago.com

Subscribe to IAN Eblasts

Keep informed of Irish Events in the Midwest

SHARE!

Delicious

Who's Online

We have 559 guests online

Ad and Other Payments

Paying For
Instructions

Shop Irish!

ASSISTED LIVING
Homecare Angels
ATTORNEY
Murphy & Smith Ltd
Levin & Perconti
AUTO RENTAL - IRELAND
Dooley Car Rentals
BAGPIPERS & DRUM CLASSES
Chicalba Bagpiping
BAKERY
Doughs Guys Bakery
BANKS
Marquette National Bank
BANQUETS
Gaelic Park
Irish Am Heritage Ctr
BEAUTY SALONS
Appearances Pk Ridge  847-825-7615
Hair by O'Hara & Friends-Hometown
BOOKS - IRISH
TheIrishBookClub.com
BRICK REPAIR/REPLACEMENT
Shamrock Tuckpointing
CAREGIVERS
Aishling Companion Homecare
CATERERS
Harrington's Catering & Deli
Unforgettable Edibles
CHARITABLE ORG
Mercy Home
Chgo Irish Immigrant Support
CAULKING & SEALING
Shamrock Tuckpointing
CHIMNEY REPAIR
Shamrock Tuckpointing
CHOIR
Irish Heritage Singers
CORNED BEEF/FULL BREAKFAST
Harrington's Catering & Deli
COTTAGE RENTAL
Connemara Cottage
Ann @ 773-627-4485
Cosgrove Cottage
Cottage Mary Rose
Dingle Cottage: 312-399-8793
Gurtenard Hse - Listowel Co Kerry
Ireland Family Vacations
CREMATION URNS
Steve Shannon Collection
CRUISES
Andy Cooney
CULTURAL ORGANIZATIONS
Chicago Gaelic Park
iBAM!
Irish Am Heritage Ctr
Irish Am Society Co Will
Irish Heritage Singers
DANCE SCHOOLS
McNulty School of Dance
Trinity Irish Dance
ENTERTAINERS
Chicalba Bagpiping
Green Meadow Boys
Harpist Lillian Reasor
847-658-2133
Paddy Homan
The Larkin Brothers
Catherine O'Connell
Joe McShane
Singer Sharon McAteer
St Stephens Green
FESTIVALS
Arlington Heights
Cleveland
Dublin
IAHC
Kansas City
Milwaukee
FINANCIAL PLANNER
Corrigan Financial
FLORIST
Garland Flowers
FULL IRISH BREAKFAST MEATS
Harrington's Catering & Deli
FUNERAL HOMES
Blake-Lamb
Gibbon's Funeral Homes
Roberty J Sheehy & Sons
Maher Funeral Home
GAELIC YOUTH FOOTBALL
773-719-2847 Jerry
GARBAGE REMOVAL
Flood Brothers Disposal
GOLF COURSES
Palos Golf
GRAPHIC DESIGN
Laura Coyle 773-343-7268
GROCERIES/MEAT
Harrington's Catering & Deli
O'Connor's Market
Winston's
HOME CARE
Aishling Companion Homecare
HOTELS
The Irish Cottage 1 866 CU-IRISH
HUMAN RESOURCE CONSULTANT
James Fitzgerald
IMMIGRATION SERVICES
Chicago Irish Immigration
IMPORT SHOPS
Celtica Gifts 773-784-7712
Celtic Home and Hearth
Donegal Imports
Gaelic Imports
Irish Shop
Rampant Lion
INSURANCE
American Family-Joan McKee
JEWELERS
H. Watson
MUSIC
Rampant Lion
MUSIC SCHOOLS
Chgo Academy of Piping/Drumming
Irish Music School of Chgo
MYSTERY SHOPPER
Cathy Cooney-Millar 224-944-9654
PARTY PLANNERS
That Special Event
PENNY WHISTLES
Michael Burke
PHYSICAL THERAPY
SPORTS-ORTHOPEDIC
Athletex
PLASTERING
William McNulty & Son
708-386-2951
PUB/RESTAURANT RECRUITER
Cathy Cooney-Millar
PUBS & RESTAURANTS
Ambassador Public House
Ashford House
The Celtic Knot
Clancy's Pizza Pub
Corcorans
Emerald Loop
Fifth Province
The Galway Arms
Kitty O'Shea's
Lizzie McNeill's
Lucky Grill
Nine Irish Brothers
Peggy Kinnanes
Red Apple Buffet
Six Penny Bit
Vaughan's Pub
REALTORS
Baird & Warner - Tara Riley
Koenig & Strey
Patrick Carney
Mary Ellen Considine  773-769-2500
RESTAURANT/HOSPITALITY RECRUITER
Cathy Cooney-Millar 224-944-9654
SPORTS CLUBS
Chgo Celtic Soccer Club
stbrigids.chicago.gaa.ie
ST PATRICK'S DAY
St Patrick's Day Parade
SWEATERS
Anne's Irish Knits
TABLE RUNNERS
All 32 Counties
TELEVISION-CABLE
Irish Journal 708-366-4665
THEATRE
Late Nite Catechism
TRAVEL /TOURS
BestIrishTours.com
Country Travel Discoveries
Gadabout Travel
Harp & Eagle Tours
TREE SERVICE
Ken's 773-600-6443 
TUCKPOINTING
Shamrock Tuckpointing
VACATION RENTALS
Dingle Cottage
Cork - Cottage from $450 weekly
Don at 608-274-1180
WASTE REMOVAL
Flood Brothers Disposal
WEBSITE BUILD/MAINTAIN
The Lavery Company
WEDDING PLANNER
That Special Event
WEDDING VENUES
Gaelic Park
Irish Am Heritage Ctr
Palos Country Club
WOOD FLOOR SPECIALIST
The Sexton Group
Delicious