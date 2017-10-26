Tuam Remebrance Pilgrimage

On Sunday last April 30th, a ceremony organised by by Majella Carrigan

and Clodagh Glavin from North Tipperary took place at the site of the Tuam

Mother and Baby Home. The remembrance ceremony is an important step in

acknowledging the rights of the ‘disappeared’ children, their mothers and

the former ‘Home Babies’ some of whom were present and provided their own

testimonies at the ceremony.



The trip was organised by mothers themselves, Majella and Clodagh, reaching

out to our community having witnessed Catherine Corless’s dignified stance

on the Late Late Show complimented by survivor Peter Mulryan’s testimony,

as he explained his efforts in the Four Courts in an attempt to gain access

to his sister’s file.



The group who travelled by coach upon arrival on site, were met by

Chairperson of the Tuam Babies Family Group, Peter Mulryan and his wife

Kathleen and were further introduced to survivors Carmel Larkin, P.J.

Haverty, Anne Kelly Silke, Walter Francis and Group secretary, Breeda

Murphy.





As the names were read aloud of each child, poems recited, memories shared,

tears flowed and the clouds which had gathered ominously, lifted to reveal

bright sunshine at times. The group enveloped in friendship, as survivors

were shown love and support to shed further light on their experiences

while living at the Home, the oldest Anne left the Home aged nine, while

Peter Mulryan left at the age of four and a half. Their memories were

complimented by the powerful testimony of Felix O’Neill, himself a survivor

of the Institutional abuse who travelled with the group from Cahir, in

Tipperary.



Following the ceremony the group travelled to the Ard Ri hotel for

refreshments kindly provided by Peter and Kathleen Mulryan.







It is the first occasion that members of our Group hosted a community such

as this and we are extremely grateful for their show of solidarity, their

willingness to listen and join with us in recalling the life, however

brief, of the ‘little ones’ whose whereabouts are unknown for many – as a

number are located below ground as found via the Commission of Inquiry’s

work.







As Majella and Clodagh both reflected it is a continuous ‘journey’; one of

hope that we can see, within our lifetime, closure when the babies,

children and missing mothers, gain their rightful place in society, in our

homes, communities and our hearts.





We are one family, is the enduring message from Majella – we journey

together – and justice, while elusive, is denied in such instances to the

most deserving. Peter Mulryan, currently 74 years of age, legally tied up

in the High Court in an effort to gain access to his sister’s file and

ultimately her whereabouts – he asks the question – is she one of those

located by archaeologists in Tuam? Perhaps she is one of those trafficked

from the Institution per correspondence from HSE’s Whistleblower Philip

Garland, former assistant National Director of child and family services

with the Health Service Executive? When will he receive the news he

awaits? His wish to lay to rest, the remains of his only sister (if

deceased) in a family plot. Likewise, PJ Haverty wishes to receive an

apology from both State and the Bons Secours Order which he can read over

his mother’s grave in light of her many journeys to the home in an effort

to gain access and care for him herself.





The requests are simple and resonate with all, sisters, brothers, mothers,

fathers, sons, daughters, grandmothers – all in the group gathered had one

thing in common – they are waiting for the State to show, by act, due

respect to survivors and family members and allow for some element of

closure within their lifetime. It appears, at this juncture, it is too

much to ask, when one reviews Peter’s many appearances under Judge

Humphreys at Court No. 24 of the High Court where Tulsa are unwilling to

co-operate in handing over the files related to his one and only sister.







County Tipperary has responded to our call and are on our ‘pathway to

justice’ with us.



