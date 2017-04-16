Trinity Wins Gold at World Championships



Chicago’s own Trinity Academy of Irish Dance just claimed their 18th Gold Medal at the World Irish Dancing Championships, held April 9-April 16, 2017 in Dublin, Ireland. This is Trinity’s fifth consecutive World team title in over a decade, solidifying Chicago native Mark Howard’s legacy as the most decorated team choreographer in US history.



Academy Director Natalie Howard (Bucktown) described the young team’s performance as “Beautiful, determined and decisive. They are an extraordinary group of children that will go on to achieve greatness in dance and in life,” she said. Trinity has the unrivaled distinction of winning more world titles than all other American dance schools.



The Chicago-area champions are: Ava Gusentine (age 12), LaGrange; Isabella Gusentine (age 12), LaGrange; Brigid Anderson (age 12), LaGrange; Sarah Evangelisti (age 11), Chicago; Kylie O’Brien (age 11), Chicago; Katelyn Pratt (age 12), Elmhurst; Michelle Dziak (age 12), Villa Park; Flynn Monahan (age 12), Western Springs; Fiona Culhane (age 12), Glen Ellyn; Maizie Pleuss (age 11), Park Ridge; Molly Tobin (age 12), Schaumburg; Reilly Sedlacek (age 12), Naperville.



Outstanding Solo results include: Luc Alvarez (age 14), Downers Grove, 17th place. Additional solo results pending.



The newly crowned World Champions will be making appearances at each of Trinity’s “Intro to Irish Dance” 12-Week Spring Courses and “Taste of Trinity” 4-Day Summer Camps touring with the World Cup, signing autographs, and posing for selfies with aspiring Irish dancers (ages 3.5 to 10). Visit www.trinityirishdance.com for more details on how to enroll. Space is limited.



About Trinity:

Over the past 34 years, this Chicago institution has become the most widely recognized Irish dance program in the world. Held together by a powerful philosophy that is a radical departure from typical curriculums, the Trinity Academy of Irish Dance has set numerous competitive records and thrilled audiences worldwide.



Trinity has appeared in feature films and on national television programs including: six Tonight Shows, CONAN, The Today Show and Good Morning America, to name a few. The school has locations throughout the Chicagoland area including: Elmhurst, Palatine, Western Springs, Chicago Northwest, South Loop, and Lakeview. For more information, visit www.trinityirishdance.com, Facebook and Instagram, or call 877-326-2328.



Registration Open:

New students are invited to participate in Trinity’s “Intro to Irish Dance” 12-Week Spring Course, where boys and girls ages 3.5 to 10 discover the basics of Irish dance. Participants will give a special performance at Trinity’s annual performance, Damhsa (Irish for “dance”). New students are also welcome to register for “Taste of Trinity” 4-day Summer Camps that take place June, July, and August. Trinity’s full year program begins in early September. All programs are currently accepting new students. No previous dance experience is necessary. Visit www.trinityirishdance.com to learn more.





