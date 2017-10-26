Home World Ireland Fr Shay Cullen Recognized for Work With Abused

Fr Shay Cullen Recognized for Work With Abused

E-mail Print PDF

 

Fr. Shay Cullen SSC to receive Prestigious Dutch Recognition Award

It has been announced in the Netherlands that Irish Columban missionary, Fr. Shay Cullen is to be the recipient of the 2017 Martin Buber Award in recognition of his internationally acclaimed work on human rights undertaken through the PREDA Foundation which he established in the Philippines in 1974. He will be presented with the award in Kerkrade next November during the annual International Festival of Dialogue - EURIADE.

Professor Martin Buber was a Jewish philosopher who advocated peace dialogue, mutual recognition of human rights and dignity, and a united Jewish and Arab Palestine. He became well known internationally for his “dialogical principle” – a way of thinking that implies that ONE human being - "I" - really perceives and accepts the OTHER as "YOU".

Buber died in 1965, and the prestigious award in his memory was initiated in 2002 with German Foreign Minister, Hans-Dietrich Genscher as the inaugural recipient. Since then, recipients have included Queen Silvia of Sweden, President Klaus Johannis of Romania, Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, Prince Irene of the Netherlands, and Karl-heinz Böhm, founder of the Austrian Menschen für Menschen Foundation for Ethiopia.

Being chosen for this internationally focused award indicates the reputation and acclaim that Fr. Shay Cullen’s human rights work is attracting internationally. PREDA is active in the rescue and caring of abused children from jails, abusers and brothels and giving victims of abuse a safe home with protection, education, values formation, affirmation, empowerment and healing therapy and restoring their self-esteem. It is engaged in defending human rights and promoting justice for the marginalised, as well as running Fair Trade to support mango-growing farmers. Fr. Shay was an early board member of the International Federation of Alternative Trade (IFAT).

He is a popular international speaker, campaigning advocate, media commentator, and writer. In 2006, he published a book – Passion and Power – with an introduction by Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland, and an endorsement by the Hollywood actor and human rights supporter, Martin Sheen.

Numerous newspaper articles and television documentaries have reported the success of his work protecting children and campaigning for human rights. He was an invited delegate to the conference drafting the Convention on the Rights of the Child in Helsinki, and has addressed the US House of Representatives Committee on International Relations on the issue of street children. In 2015, he addressed MPs in the Bundestag about the need for advocacy and support for people whose human rights are being violated in the Philippines where a lucrative sex industry operates.

Fr. Shay has been nominated three times for the Nobel Peace Prize by MPs in Germany and in Canada, and has received numerous recognition awards in several countries. These include the Human Rights of the City of Weimar Award in Germany in 2000, the Human Rights Award of the City of Ferrara in Italy in 2001, the Prix Caritas in Switzerland in 2003, and the International Solidarity Prize by Matres Mundi in Spain in 2008. He is in Germany this week to receive the A.K. Shalom Award from the Catholic University of Eichstätt-Ingolstadt.

At home in Ireland, he received the Hugh O’Flaherty International Humanitarian Award in 2016, an International Person of the Year Award in 2008, and the Irish Music Awards’ Humanitarian Award in 2009.

Now in his 70s, Fr. Shay remains a humble man deeply dedicated to his missionary work. Humbled by his many recognition awards, he says: “I accept awards not for myself but on behalf of all those who are working and risking their lives to defend the rights and dignity of oppressed people and to win freedom for those who are victims of human rights violations”.

Matt Moran, author of recent book - The Legacy of Irish Missionaries Lives On - says: “Fr. Shay represents the very best in the life-changing work of our missionaries throughout the world. Preventing the abuse of women and children at the hands of human traffickers and their own governments is his life’s work. His mission for justice and peace is ecumenical in reach. It is based on taking a stand for human rights and protecting the dignity of every person, in particular exploited women, children and youth. It is wonderful to see his efforts being recognised internationally”.

During a short holiday in Ireland, he will address TDs and Senators in Leinster House on 17 May about human trafficking, child prostitution, and the increasing human rights violations in the Philippines where over 8,000 people have been killed by police and agents of the state in a campaign against illegal drugs use. On 22 May, he will be accorded a civic reception by Dun Laoghaire Rathdown Co. Council.

Further information about the inspiring work of PREDA can be found at www.preda.org.  Donations to support its work can be made to Permanent TSB Account No. 87930352, Sort Code 99 06 04.


 

 

Tickets Just Released for Daniel O'Donnell in Concert October 26, 2017 at Irish American Heritage Center, Chicago. Click picture for ticket link!

Daniel will be honored as the iBAM! 2017 Musician of the Year on Friday, October 27, 2017 at the iBAM! Gala Awards Dinner held at the Irish American Heritage Center. www.ibamchicago.com

April Linked

Homelessness

Homelessness

March 2017

More Links

 

Subscribe to IAN Eblasts

Keep informed of Irish Events in the Midwest

SHARE!

Delicious

Who's Online

We have 416 guests online

Shop Irish!

ASSISTED LIVING
Homecare Angels
ATTORNEY
Murphy & Smith Ltd
Levin & Perconti
AUTO RENTAL - IRELAND
Dooley Car Rentals
BAGPIPERS & DRUM CLASSES
Chicalba Bagpiping
BAKERY
Doughs Guys Bakery
BANKS
Marquette National Bank
BANQUETS
Gaelic Park
Irish Am Heritage Ctr
BEAUTY SALONS
Appearances Pk Ridge  847-825-7615
Hair by O'Hara & Friends-Hometown
BOOKS - IRISH
TheIrishBookClub.com
BRICK REPAIR/REPLACEMENT
Shamrock Tuckpointing
CAREGIVERS
Aishling Companion Homecare
CATERERS
Harrington's Catering & Deli
Unforgettable Edibles
CHARITABLE ORG
Mercy Home
Chgo Irish Immigrant Support
CAULKING & SEALING
Shamrock Tuckpointing
CHIMNEY REPAIR
Shamrock Tuckpointing
CHOIR
Irish Heritage Singers
CORNED BEEF/FULL BREAKFAST
Harrington's Catering & Deli
COTTAGE RENTAL
Connemara Cottage
Ann @ 773-627-4485
Cosgrove Cottage
Cottage Mary Rose
Dingle Cottage: 312-399-8793
Gurtenard Hse - Listowel Co Kerry
Ireland Family Vacations
CREMATION URNS
Steve Shannon Collection
CRUISES
Andy Cooney
CULTURAL ORGANIZATIONS
Chicago Gaelic Park
iBAM!
Irish Am Heritage Ctr
Irish Am Society Co Will
Irish Heritage Singers
DANCE SCHOOLS
McNulty School of Dance
Trinity Irish Dance
ENTERTAINERS
Chicalba Bagpiping
Green Meadow Boys
Harpist Lillian Reasor
847-658-2133
Paddy Homan
The Larkin Brothers
Catherine O'Connell
Joe McShane
Singer Sharon McAteer
St Stephens Green
FESTIVALS
Arlington Heights
Cleveland
Dublin
IAHC
Kansas City
Milwaukee
FINANCIAL PLANNER
Corrigan Financial
FLORIST
Garland Flowers
FULL IRISH BREAKFAST MEATS
Harrington's Catering & Deli
FUNERAL HOMES
Blake-Lamb
Gibbon's Funeral Homes
Roberty J Sheehy & Sons
Maher Funeral Home
GAELIC YOUTH FOOTBALL
773-719-2847 Jerry
GARBAGE REMOVAL
Flood Brothers Disposal
GOLF COURSES
Palos Golf
GRAPHIC DESIGN
Laura Coyle 773-343-7268
GROCERIES/MEAT
Harrington's Catering & Deli
O'Connor's Market
Winston's
HOME CARE
Aishling Companion Homecare
HOTELS
The Irish Cottage 1 866 CU-IRISH
HUMAN RESOURCE CONSULTANT
James Fitzgerald
IMMIGRATION SERVICES
Chicago Irish Immigration
IMPORT SHOPS
Celtica Gifts 773-784-7712
Celtic Home and Hearth
Donegal Imports
Gaelic Imports
Irish Shop
Rampant Lion
INSURANCE
American Family-Joan McKee
JEWELERS
H. Watson
MUSIC
Rampant Lion
MUSIC SCHOOLS
Chgo Academy of Piping/Drumming
Irish Music School of Chgo
MYSTERY SHOPPER
Cathy Cooney-Millar 224-944-9654
PARTY PLANNERS
That Special Event
PENNY WHISTLES
Michael Burke
PHYSICAL THERAPY
SPORTS-ORTHOPEDIC
Athletex
PLASTERING
William McNulty & Son
708-386-2951
PUB/RESTAURANT RECRUITER
Cathy Cooney-Millar
PUBS & RESTAURANTS
Ambassador Public House
Ashford House
The Celtic Knot
Clancy's Pizza Pub
Corcorans
Emerald Loop
Fifth Province
The Galway Arms
Kitty O'Shea's
Lizzie McNeill's
Lucky Grill
Nine Irish Brothers
Peggy Kinnanes
Red Apple Buffet
Six Penny Bit
Vaughan's Pub
REALTORS
Baird & Warner - Tara Riley
Koenig & Strey
Patrick Carney
Mary Ellen Considine  773-769-2500
RESTAURANT/HOSPITALITY RECRUITER
Cathy Cooney-Millar 224-944-9654
SPORTS CLUBS
Chgo Celtic Soccer Club
stbrigids.chicago.gaa.ie
ST PATRICK'S DAY
St Patrick's Day Parade
SWEATERS
Anne's Irish Knits
TABLE RUNNERS
All 32 Counties
TELEVISION-CABLE
Irish Journal 708-366-4665
THEATRE
Late Nite Catechism
TRAVEL /TOURS
BestIrishTours.com
Country Travel Discoveries
Gadabout Travel
Harp & Eagle Tours
TREE SERVICE
Ken's 773-600-6443 
TUCKPOINTING
Shamrock Tuckpointing
VACATION RENTALS
Dingle Cottage
Cork - Cottage from $450 weekly
Don at 608-274-1180
WASTE REMOVAL
Flood Brothers Disposal
WEBSITE BUILD/MAINTAIN
The Lavery Company
WEDDING PLANNER
That Special Event
WEDDING VENUES
Gaelic Park
Irish Am Heritage Ctr
Palos Country Club
WOOD FLOOR SPECIALIST
The Sexton Group
Delicious

Advertising & other payments

Paying For
Instructions