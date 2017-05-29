Chicago Feis at Gaelic Park on Memorial Day

Gaelic Park will host the Chicago Feis 2017 (Irish Step Dancing Competition) on Sunday May 28th and Monday May 29th, 2017, in conjunction with Irish Fest. Over 500 dancers are expected to participate in the two-day competition.



Categories for dancers are beginner, advanced beginner, novice, open and adult beginner. Competitors in the prizewinning category must win a first place in all five dances in order to progress to preliminary championships. Preliminary championship dancers must win two 1st places in order to qualify for the open championship category.



Chicago Feis founded in 1959, by the late Dennis Dennehy, is one of the longest running Feiseanna in North America and has now become an important part of Irish Fest.



Registration begins each day at 7.00am with competition starting at 9.00am until 3:00pm. On line registration is now open at www.quickfeis.com and will close on May 14th, 2017 unless cap is reached before then. For more information on the Chicago Feis, visit the website www.quickfeis.com or Gaelic Park at 708-687-9323 or visit www.chicagogaelicparkirishfest.org