Rock & Roll Friday at Gaelic Park's Irish Fest

If you’re looking for something to do to kick off your Memorial Day Weekend, you need look no further than Chicago Gaelic Park, 6119 West 147th Street, Oak Forest. On Friday, May 26th, it is Rock & Roll Friday night with a great line up of entertainment that you will not want to miss.



We will be featuring the Neverly Brothers, New Invaders and American English.



Neverly Brothers

The Neverly Brothers will guide you through a musical tour of rock ‘n roll history in a one-of-kind retro rock magical history tour. They will perform Rock ‘n Roll Tributes from Elvis to The Beatles. Their one-of-a-kind high energy performances take you back in rock history from 1955-1965.



New Invaders

The New Invaders are an inspirational 60’s rock review that will usher you back in time to the fabulous era of British Invasion, Motown and R&B, Roots Rock & Hard Rock, Surf and Psychedelic Rock and Folk music. They will take you back across the pond where the British Invasion began. Song after song will take you back in time to an explosive and historical musical time period unlike any other.



American English

American English is simply the best Beatle tribute story of our time. They have been voted “number one” by thousands of Beatle fans as winners of a sound alike contests at Beatlefest for three consecutive years. They have also won Illinois Entertainer of the Year and have been voted “Best Tribute Band” three of the last four years by their fans in the Chicagoland area.



Irish Fest hours on Friday, May 26, are from 4 to 11 p.m. with special $8 admission for the first hour. Besides the special prices available daily at the gate during the first hour, online daily tickets are available for $10 and a four-day pass for $28 is available until Thursday, May 26th. Normal prices at the gate are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors (65+) and kids 4-12, and children 3 and under are free. On line tickets are purchased at www.ChicagoGaelicParkIrishFest.org, and all of the information and schedule for the Irish Fest are available online. Each day provides different entertainment and activities. Gaelic Park’s phone number is 708.687.9323.