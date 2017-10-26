Collegiate GAA Tournament at Gaelic Park's Fest

NATIONAL COLLEGIATE GAELIC ATHLETICS ASSOCIATION TOURNAMENT AT GAELIC PARK’S IRISH FESTIVAL



On Saturday, May 27th and Sunday, May 28th, Purdue University will host the National Collegiate Gaelic Athletics Association (NCGAA) Tournament at Chicago Gaelic Park 6119 West 147th Street, Oak Forest. The NCGAA will be held in conjunction with the four-day Irish Festival on Memorial Day Weekend. The 7th annual tournament will return to its original location. This year’s competition will include Purdue University, University of Pittsburgh, University of Montana, Colorado University Gaelic Club and the defending champions University of Connecticut.



The matches will be played on the main pitch beginning at 9:00 AM on Saturday, May 27th and at 9:00 AM on Sunday, May 28th. The Chicago Youth will also showcase their talent on Sunday after the first match. The Championship Match will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 28th. There will also be a Shield Competition.



The college students will showcase the finest in hurling competition so it promises to be another exciting NCGAA tournament.



After the games there is still a lot to do so you can enjoy. The Festival includes unlimited carnival rides, petting zoo, pony rides, face painting and other surprises and activities. There will also be Chicago Feis, an Irish step dancing competition on Sunday and Monday. There are stages with top entertainers the include American English, JigJam, Emmet Cahill, Paddy Homan and the Nobel Call, Socks in the Frying Pan, The Fenians, Larry Nugent, and The Prodigals and over 25 more acts!



Irish Fest hours on Friday, May 26, are from 4 to 11 p.m. with special $8 admission for the first hour. The Festival runs 2pm to 11 p.m. Saturday May 27, Sunday, May 28 1pm to 11pm, Monday May 29, Memorial Day from Noon to 8 p.m. Admission is a family-friendly $10 for the first hour on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Gaelic Park Irish Fest 2017 is also celebrating Red Head Day on Monday, May 29th with $5.00 admission for redheads.



Besides the special prices available daily at the gate during the first hour, online daily tickets are available for $10 and a four-day pass for $28 is available until Thursday, May 26th. Normal prices at the gate are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors (65+) and kids 4-12, and children 3 and under are free.



On line tickets are purchased at www.ChicagoGaelicParkIrishFest.org, and all of the information and schedule for the Irish Fest are available online. Each day provides different entertainment and activities. Gaelic Park’s phone number is 708.687.9323.