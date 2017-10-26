Socks in Frying Pan to Play 6 Times at Fest

IRISH TRIO SOCKS IN THE FRYING PAN TO PERFORM SIX TIMES DURING IRISH FEST MAY 26-29, 2017



Socks in the Frying Pan, an award winning trio from County Clare on the West coast of Ireland, will perform at Irish Fest which will be held over Memorial Day weekend in Chicago Gaelic Park from Friday, May 26th through Monday, May 29th. Socks In The Frying Pan perform the following shows during the festival: Friday, May 26th at 5:45 p.m. (Crossroads) and 7:30 p.m. (Emerald); Saturday, May 27th at 5:00 p.m. (Crossroads) and 7:30 p.m. (Celtic); and Sunday, May 28th at 4:00 p.m. (Crossroads) and 5:30 p.m. (Celtic). Festival pricing applies. For more information chicagogaelicparkirishfest.org.

Formed in 2009, Socks in the Frying Pan has become one of the most sought after groups in Irish music. The group comprises Aodán Coyne on guitar, Shane Hayes on accordion, and Fiachra Hayes on fiddle and banjo. Their youthful blend of Irish traditional melodies with dynamic 3 part vocal harmonies, virtuosic musical ability and onstage wit has captured and captivated audiences around the world and has earned them much critical acclaim. They were named “New Band of the Year” in 2014 by the Irish Music Association.

Their 2015 sophomore release The Return of the Giant Sock Monsters from Outer Space continued the rave reviews generated with their 2013 debut, with the Irish American News saying, “This is a great album by three extremely talented young artists. It has been a while since we have enjoyed a new group as much as this.”

In 2016, the band released Without A Paddle to coincide with their 2016 U.S.summer/fall tour, which commenced late July and through mid-September and included performances at some of the biggest Celtic and Irish festivals in the U.S. and a smattering of club shows.

The group has been embraced in the United States, praised for their modern traditional style and energetic approach to music. Boston Irish Reporter said, "It’s not hard to discern why they’ve become so popular among audiences, in the U.S. and elsewhere: tip-top musical ability by all three – Coyne on guitar, Shane on accordion, and Fiachra on fiddle and banjo – and polished, sweet-voiced singing to match, plus a stage presence that rides on showmanship, humor, and, above all, an ability to connect with audiences."

For more information: http://www.socksinthefryingpan.com/