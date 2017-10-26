Review: By the Water

By Sharyn Rothstein



Reviewed by: Frank West



“People are harder to replace than things.” The play is set on Staten Island, a borough of New York City. The time is 2012, just after the devastation caused by Hurricane Sandy. The damage was so bad that the government offered the properties and turn them into a wetland. The offer releases powerful emotions.



Sharyn Rothstein has great sympathy for the people affected. As she says, “Leaving behind a community, a lifetime of memories, seemed like an enormous leap of faith and an incredibly difficult decision…”



However, Marty Murphy, the father at the center of the play, opposes the buyout and wants to stay. His reluctance releases enormous tension in his family and then we become witnesses to the hidden reason he really wants to stay.



About that tension, Artistic Director, B.J. Jones, says: Rothstein’s “sharp sense of humor built on rich character development is sprinkled throughout the play. The themes of justice and family values…emerge…in her surprising plot.”



That surprise is shown to us by fantastic performances of the actors, and by Director, Cody Estle, whose work I have enjoyed many times.



By the Water will be produced through April 23 by Northlight Theater. The theater is located at 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie.



Curtain times are: Wednesday 1:00 and 7:30, Thursday 7:30, Friday 8:00, Saturday 2:30 and 8:00, and Sunday 2:30. Tickets ranges from $30-$81. The box office # is 847-673-6300 or northlight.org