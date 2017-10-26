Local Trips With Margaret Coyle

Southsider, Margaret Coyle, plans bus trips for folks who want to get out and do things!
Heere is what is on her list in the next several months.
Give her a call or send her an email if you are interested in more information on these trips.
Sunday May 21st
Passion of Christ Our Lady of the Millennium
Tuesday June 13th
1 Night in Galena
Thursday August 10th
Arlington Race Track
September 27th to October 10th 14 Days
Trip to Ireland
Thursday October 26th
Daniel O' Donnell Irish American Heritage Center One Show Only
Dates to be decided
Ravinia
Carmelite Fathers
Drury Lane
Contact Margaret Coyle 708-870-0579 or 708-634-2277 E-mail This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it