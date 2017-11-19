Home Sport Gaelic Games Hurling Returns to Fenway November 2017

Hurling Returns to Fenway November 2017

Fenway Sports Management (FSM), American International Group (AIG), the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) and the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) announced that the sport of hurling will return to Fenway Park with a doubleheader in the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival on Sunday, November 19, 2017. Hurling, believed to be the world’s oldest field game, combines agility, strength and intensity to make it one of the fastest paced games played.

“Nearly 28,000 fans packed Fenway Park when hurling returned to the ballpark for the first time in 61 years in 2015 and we’re thrilled to have the fastest game on grass back for two matches this November,” said Mark Lev, Managing Director of Fenway Sports Management. “We are fortunate to have great partners in AIG, the GPA, the GAA, Mayor Martin J. Walsh and the City of Boston to help bring this exhilarating sport back to Fenway. FSM is proud to play host to one of Ireland’s most traditional sports and further our commitment to bringing unique events to Boston.”

One of Ireland’s native Gaelic Games, hurling shares a number of similarities to Gaelic football, such as the field and goals. Hurlers use a wooden stick called a hurley to hit a small ball called a sliotar (pronounced slitter) between the opponents’ goalposts either over the crossbar or under the crossbar into a net guarded by a goalkeeper. Similar to 2015, teams will play a modified version of hurling called “Super 11’s,” which reduces the pitch to 11 players and the only way to score is under the crossbar into the net.

“After an immensely successful event in 2015, we are delighted that hurling is coming back to Boston and Fenway Park,” said GPA Chief Executive Officer Dermot Earley. “Playing our games in iconic sports venues like Fenway Park further promotes the growth and interest of our games in the US and worldwide. Our players are looking forward to a great doubleheader on the famous turf at Fenway this November.”

AIG has been an official sponsor to the Dublin GAA since November 2013 and has been committed to raising the profile of hurling and other Gaelic Games to a broader global audience.

“Hurling continues to grow in popularity and events like the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival help continue to grow the sport’s profile globally,” said Tom Allen, Managing Director, Boston Region, AIG. “We are excited to once again bring hurling back to this iconic venue for the game’s fans and introduce the game to a broader audience in the United States.”

Additional details about the 2017 AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival, including ticket information, will be made available at www.redsox.com/hurling.

About Fenway Sports Management (FSM)
Fenway Sports Management (FSM) is a global sports marketing firm that specializes in partnership sales, consulting, and the creation of unique and memorable events and experiences.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Fenway Sports Group, FSM is a part of an elite family of properties that includes some of the most storied names and venues in all of sports including the Boston Red Sox, Liverpool Football Club, New England Sports Network and Roush Fenway Racing. For further information visit Fenway Sports Management.

About American International Group, Inc. (AIG)
American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Founded in 1919, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG’s core businesses include Commercial Insurance and Consumer Insurance, as well as Other Operations. Commercial Insurance comprises two modules – Liability and Financial Lines, and Property and Special Risks. Consumer Insurance comprises four modules – Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance and Personal Insurance. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com and www.aig.com/strategyupdate | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance | LinkedIn:http://www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

About the Gaelic Players Association (GPA)
The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) is a not‐for‐profit organization supporting Ireland’s elite amateur county Gaelic footballers and hurlers. With over 2000 current playing members and expanding alumni, the GPA supports its athletes through the provision of a comprehensive Personal Development Program. The aim of the program – which covers personal development coaching, education and training, career coaching, leadership development and health and wellbeing – is to make a meaningful difference to the lives of our athletes outside the sports, encourage their long-term personal development and ensure that they realise their potential.  The GPA is dedicated to players throughout their lives and guided by the principles of excellence, commitment, compassion, diversity and transparency. We strive to ensure that all our players achieve their personal best in all aspects of their lives.

About the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA)
The Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) was founded in 1884, and is Ireland’s largest sporting organization. It is celebrated as one of the great amateur sporting associations in the world. It is part of the Irish consciousness and plays an influential role in Irish society that extends far beyond the basic aim of promoting Gaelic games.

 

 

