Hurling Returns to Fenway November 2017

Fenway Sports Management (FSM), American International Group (AIG), the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) and the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) announced that the sport of hurling will return to Fenway Park with a doubleheader in the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival on Sunday, November 19, 2017. Hurling, believed to be the world’s oldest field game, combines agility, strength and intensity to make it one of the fastest paced games played.



“Nearly 28,000 fans packed Fenway Park when hurling returned to the ballpark for the first time in 61 years in 2015 and we’re thrilled to have the fastest game on grass back for two matches this November,” said Mark Lev, Managing Director of Fenway Sports Management. “We are fortunate to have great partners in AIG, the GPA, the GAA, Mayor Martin J. Walsh and the City of Boston to help bring this exhilarating sport back to Fenway. FSM is proud to play host to one of Ireland’s most traditional sports and further our commitment to bringing unique events to Boston.”



One of Ireland’s native Gaelic Games, hurling shares a number of similarities to Gaelic football, such as the field and goals. Hurlers use a wooden stick called a hurley to hit a small ball called a sliotar (pronounced slitter) between the opponents’ goalposts either over the crossbar or under the crossbar into a net guarded by a goalkeeper. Similar to 2015, teams will play a modified version of hurling called “Super 11’s,” which reduces the pitch to 11 players and the only way to score is under the crossbar into the net.



“After an immensely successful event in 2015, we are delighted that hurling is coming back to Boston and Fenway Park,” said GPA Chief Executive Officer Dermot Earley. “Playing our games in iconic sports venues like Fenway Park further promotes the growth and interest of our games in the US and worldwide. Our players are looking forward to a great doubleheader on the famous turf at Fenway this November.”



AIG has been an official sponsor to the Dublin GAA since November 2013 and has been committed to raising the profile of hurling and other Gaelic Games to a broader global audience.



“Hurling continues to grow in popularity and events like the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival help continue to grow the sport’s profile globally,” said Tom Allen, Managing Director, Boston Region, AIG. “We are excited to once again bring hurling back to this iconic venue for the game’s fans and introduce the game to a broader audience in the United States.”



Additional details about the 2017 AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival, including ticket information, will be made available at www.redsox.com/hurling.



