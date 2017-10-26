Imelda May New CD Available

Critically acclaimed Irish artist Imelda May's new album Life Love Flesh Blood is due April 21 via the Verve Label Group. The highly anticipated album marks a true new direction for the singer-songwriter. May partnered with legendary producer T Bone Burnett and the two embarked on a creative process that brings her far from her previous albums. The new album also features contributions from Jeff Beck and Jools Holland.



Imelda debuted her new look and sound Jools Holland’s Hootenanny New Years Eve special, you can see her performance here: https://youtu.be/ILjkdZloLUM. The performance has been the most re-watched performance of the evening. W Magazine premiered the video for the first single, “Call Me,” hailing it as a “sweet, spare lament, ” and just yesterday Rolling Stone Country premiered the Women's March-inspired video for the track "Should've Been You," calling it "empowering."



May says “I always loved the ’50s rockabilly style but there was a point where I felt I was almost dressing up as Imelda May. It was as if I was getting into character for a gig. And I didn’t want to do that anymore. This is me.” The album is her first outing since 2014’s Tribal, and in that time saw an end her marriage of eighteen years.



“Call Me” is among the most autobiographical songs May has written, with Burnett noting, “I’ve never met anyone quite like Imelda May. She is full of life. When I first happened onto her music, she was a punky Irish Rockabilly singer with a great band. I was intrigued by her deep feeling for and understanding of that American art form, much of which, of course, had originated in Ireland. When I ran across her several years later, she had gone through a change of lives and was writing about it with a wild intensity and singing about it in the most open hearted way. I was inspired by her honesty and her generosity, and I continue to be intrigued.” Adds May, “It’s therapy, like keeping a diary that a lot of people read. Some of my favorite songs don’t say much, but they reveal everything.”



