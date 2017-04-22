Scholarship in Will County Available

Memorial Scholarship Presented by the Irish American Society of County Will



The Founding Fathers Memorial Scholarship is being dedicated as a tribute to all

who worked to begin this society in 1981. It will provide a high school student

graduating in spring of 2017 with a $1000 scholarship to use at the college,

university or trade school of his or her choice. Applicants for the Founding Fathers Memorial Scholarship

should be in their final year of high school. Eligible students will be planning on attending an accredited

college or university, a junior college, or a trade school beginning in the fall of 2017. All students with a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher, are residents of Will County and embody characteristics of strong

character and service are encouraged to apply.

Students should complete the attached application, two essays (prompts below) and submit two letters of reference. One letter should be from a teacher or other academic professional and the other should be a character reference (from a coach, volunteer or employment supervisor, neighbor, minister, etc.). Letters should be submitted with the completed application in whole and in signed, sealed envelopes.

Essay prompts:

1. The founding fathers of the Irish American Society of County Will were men or exceptional character who contributed to the community in many ways. In what way/s do you embody good character and how do you use this to better your community?

2. Describe a significant person or event that has shaped your life and made you into the person you are today. Include why this person or event affected you so strongly.

Email questions to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . Use “Founding Fathers Memorial Scholarship” in the

subject line.

Applications may be submitted via mail to:

Founding Fathers Memorial Scholarship Committee

c/o Bettie Komar

606 Western Avenue

Joliet, IL 60435-7040



Applications must be received no later than April 22, 2017 at the above address. Finalists will be contacted

for a live interview on the afternoon of April 29 which will determine the recipient(s).



pdf application here!