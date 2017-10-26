Ward Irish Music Archives launches New Website

We are happy to announce our brand new website, our new online home WardIrishMusicArchives.com!



The site has been a long time in the making, and we'd like to thank our web developers Northwoods Web Solutions, designer Michele Patin, and our awesome volunteers Dave, Bernie, Judie, and Treshani for all their hard work.



Also included is our online catalog hosted through PastPerfect. You'll be able to search through over 18,000 items in our collections currently, and we'll be adding more and more in the days to come. The current records include nearly all of our audio recordings, so if you want to see if we have a certain 78 rpm disc, LP, or CD, get searching!

Slainte,

Barry Stapleton

Jeff Ksiazek