Ryan Tubridy's New Children's Book

When the beloved president visited Ireland in 1963, he described it as the best four days of his life. And for a generation of Irish people, it was a trip they never forgot. This warmly told, bighearted picture book captures the fevered excitement in the buildup to the president’s visit, seen through the eyes of a young boy named Patrick who wants to know more than anything what it would feel like to shake the president’s hand. Rooted in historical fact and marking the centennial of John F. Kennedy’s birth, this feast of a book offers readers a pure and personal take on JFK’s visit to County Wexford, Ireland. Included in the back matter is a time line that helps amplify the story.

PATRICK and the PRESIDENT

BY RYAN TUBRIDY ILLUSTRATED BY P.J. LYNCH

Witnessed through the eyes of a young Irish boy, this captivating story beautifully evokes John F. Kennedy’s return to his ancestral home.



John F. Kennedy always had close personal ties to Ireland. In the late 1840s, during the devastating potato famine, all eight of his great-grandparents left Ireland and immigrated to Boston, Massachusetts, where several family members became successful politicians. JFK treasured his Irish heritage, and after his presidential inauguration, he was determined to return to his ancestral home and walk in the footsteps of his forebears.

In April 1963, it was announced in Ireland that the American president was coming to visit. His

trip was planned with military precision, and at every stop along his four-day trip, tens of

thousands of people flocked to catch a glimpse of him. For a whole generation of Irish people, JFK’s visit to Ireland became a momentous and unforgettable occasion in their lives.

john f. kennedy’s ireland visit draws thousands for four spectacular days

“This is not the land of my birth, but it is the land for which I hold the

greatest affection.” —John F. Kennedy

