Long Time Lawyer, and Irish Radio Show Hosts Throws His Hat in the Ring



By Cliff Carlson



I've know Jack since I bought Irish American News in 1991. Through all those years, Jack has been nothing but gracious, kind, thoughtful, helpful, and personable in my dealings with him. When he suffered a serious injury a few years back, the real Jack Hagerty stepped to the forefront. He fought hard, he worked hard, and battled back to great health.



Below is the info on his website. If you know him, I'm sure you will vote for him. If you don't, read below and keep up with what he is doing and stands for. Then make your choice in March of 2018.



Jack is running for Cook County Judge. He has 27 years of legal experience. Jack is a partner at Taft Stettinus & Hollister, formerly formerly Shefsky & Froelich, Ltd. Jack started his career at Phelan, Pope & John. Jack has represented public and privately held corporations and various units of local government in a wide variety of complex litigation in state and federal courts. Jack successfully represented the City of Chicago in an action brought seeking to have the City’s Minority Women Business Owners ordinance declared unconstitutional. Jack also served as outside counsel for Streetwise.



Jack is a graduate of St. Mary’s University, Winona, MN and of the IIT Chicago Kent College of Law. In addition to being a licensed attorney, Jack is also a Certified Public Accountant. Jack is an Illinois Super Lawyer, was recognized as a Leading Criminal Defense Lawyer in 2012 and 2013, and a Leading Lawyer in Commercial Litigation. He is active in his community. Jack is a member of the Board of Directors of the Irish Fellowship Club; Member of the Board of Directors of the Evans Scholars; Member of the Board of Directors of Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation and an Associate Member of the Chicago Blackhawks Alumni Association . Jack is the co-host of the “Hagerty Family Irish Hour,” the longest running ethnic radio program in the nation.



Jack is well respected for his legal abilities and his compassion and he asks for your support on March 20, 2018. Website Here:



(l to r): Jack Hagerty and Barrett Pedersen; Mayor of Franklin and golf outing host, held at Cog Hill, August 8th.

