Gaelic Park celebrates the traditional Thanksgiving dinner with a delicious all you can eat buffet on Thursday, November 23, 2017. The dinner is served from 3:00pm to 6:00pm and there is live music from 4:00pm to 8:00pm.

The feast begins with a choice of soups and an extensive salad bar. The main course includes an amazing choice of turkey, ham and roast beef along with the traditional trimmings. The meal is complete with coffee and dessert. Reservations are required and must be paid in advance. Seating is limited. The admission is $26.00 for adults and $12.00 for children 4 – 12 years of age and includes all the food and entertainment. A cash bar is available.

Gaelic Park is located at 6119 W. 147th Street in Oak Forest. For further information call Gaelic Park at 708-687-9323 or visit the web site at www.chicagogaelicpark.org