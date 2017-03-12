We've Always been

Andy Cooney Christmas 2017
Celtic Angels Christmas

Gaelic Park celebrates the traditional Thanksgiving dinner with a delicious all you can eat buffet on Thursday, November 23, 2017. The dinner is served from 3:00pm to 6:00pm and there is live music from 4:00pm to 8:00pm.
The feast begins with a choice of soups and an extensive salad bar. The main course includes an amazing choice of turkey, ham and roast beef along with the traditional trimmings.  The meal is complete with coffee and dessert. Reservations are required and must be paid in advance. Seating is limited. The admission is $26.00 for adults and $12.00 for children 4 – 12 years of age and includes all the food and entertainment. A cash bar is available.
Gaelic Park is located at 6119 W. 147th Street in Oak Forest. For further information call Gaelic Park at 708-687-9323 or visit the web site at www.chicagogaelicpark.org

Irish Christmas Concert with Andy Cooney 12/3/17

Reserved Seating $30

847-872-0700

Watson Jewelers
Wisconsin Irish Cultural Center

Shop Irish!

ARTIST
Liam Goarke
ASSISTED LIVING
Homecare Angels
ATTORNEY
Murphy & Smith Ltd
Dwyer and Coogan
Healy Law
AUTO RENTAL - IRELAND
Dooley Car Rentals
BAGPIPERS & DRUM CLASSES
Chicalba Bagpiping
BAKERY
Doughs Guys Bakery
BANKS
Marquette National Bank
BANQUETS
Gaelic Park
Irish Am Heritage Ctr
BEAUTY SALONS
Appearances Pk Ridge  847-825-7615
Hair by O'Hara & Friends-Hometown
BOOKS - IRISH
TheIrishBookClub.com
BRICK REPAIR/REPLACEMENT
Shamrock Tuckpointing
