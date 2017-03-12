We've Always been

Andy Cooney Christmas 2017
Celtic Angels Christmas

Gaelic Park, the Irish cultural and athletic center located at 6119 West 147th Street, Oak Forest, is hosting its first monthly Mass and breakfast of the fall season on Sunday, October 8, at 10:00 a.m.

A traditional Irish breakfast will follow the Mass. The delicious, all-you-can-eat buffet will include Irish sausages, scrambled eggs, black and white pudding, bacon, brown bread, Irish soda bread, coffee, tea and orange juice.

The Mass and breakfast take place on the second Sunday of every month until Mother’s Day.  The charge for breakfast is $9 for adults and $5 for children.
For further information, call Gaelic Park at 708.687.9323 or visit the website at www.chicagogaelicpark.org.

October 2017

September 2017

Daniel O'Donnell in Concert October 26, 2017 at Heritage Center, Chicago

Daniel will be honored with the iBAM! 2017 Music Award October 27.
See Full story at www.ibamchicago.com

Irish Christmas Concert with Andy Cooney 12/3/17

Reserved Seating $30

847-872-0700

