Gaelic Park, the Irish cultural and athletic center located at 6119 West 147th Street, Oak Forest, is hosting its first monthly Mass and breakfast of the fall season on Sunday, October 8, at 10:00 a.m.

A traditional Irish breakfast will follow the Mass. The delicious, all-you-can-eat buffet will include Irish sausages, scrambled eggs, black and white pudding, bacon, brown bread, Irish soda bread, coffee, tea and orange juice.



The Mass and breakfast take place on the second Sunday of every month until Mother’s Day. The charge for breakfast is $9 for adults and $5 for children.

For further information, call Gaelic Park at 708.687.9323 or visit the website at www.chicagogaelicpark.org.