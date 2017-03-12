We've Always been

01
Wed, Nov
Andy Cooney Christmas 2017
Celtic Angels Christmas

Please join us on Friday, December 8th at 7:00PM, and enjoy an evening of Scottish and Irish ballads, beautifully sung by the founder of the acclaimed Irish Tenors.

As a great way to celebrate the spirit of the holidays, join the triple platinum recording artist, Irish tenor John McDermott, for a special holiday performance live on stage at A Light in the City - Fourth Presbyterian Church, adjacent the Four Seasons Hotel, Chicago, Illinois.

Presented by BMO Harris Bank, all proceeds from the concert will directly benefit Veteran serving organizations: A Safe Haven Foundation and The 100 Club of Chicago. Ticket prices start at $50 and are available at the door..

Validated Parking is available for $8.00 at 900 N Michigan Ave after 5PM. All guests who parked at this location will receive a ticket upon checking in for the event.

We hope to see you all there!

Fri, December 8, 2017 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM CST

Fourth Presbyterian Church
115 E. Delaware
Chicago, IL 60611

October 2017

September 2017

Irish Christmas Concert with Andy Cooney 12/3/17

