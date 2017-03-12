Irish jewellery designer, MoMuse, is proud to announce the return of the Hope pendant and to unveil a new limited edition piece, the leather Hope keyring. 100% of proceeds generated from each piece will be donated to Irish suicide and self-harm prevention charity, Pieta House, to aid in its efforts to help people feel hopeful about the future, while continuing to tackle the grave issue of suicide and self-harm in Ireland today.



Made in Ireland with 100% real leather, the classic new keyring from MoMuse is engraved with the simple message of Hope, so that everyone can carry the power of hope with them at all times. This key message of Hope is the backbone of everything Pieta House does, striving to achieve their vision of a world where suicide, self-harm and stigma have been replaced by hope, self-care and acceptance. Pieta House support people and communities in crisis by providing freely accessible services to all.





Inspired by this message, in September 2015, MoMuse founder and designer, Margaret O’Rourke introduced a very special limited edition gold Hope pendant in support of Pieta House. Thanks to the overwhelming support of the public, with purchases from home soil and as far afield as Australia, the Hope pendant sold out in just four weeks, resulting in over €18,265.00 funds being raised for Pieta House. MoMuse is delighted to announce the return of the Hope pendant for a limited period of time, again with 100% proceeds going to the good work of Pieta House.



Speaking on the launch of the new Hope keyring and the return of the Hope pendant, MoMuse founder Margaret O’Rourke said “Pieta House empowers people through generating hope and through creating acceptance - my own wish is that this keyring and pendant can in-turn inspire hope in others too. Be it a symbol, a special reminder or a sign of support, you can carry Hope with you everywhere you go.”



“I was so moved by the overwhelming response to our first collaboration and the positivity shared by those who supported the project. With every purchase, a real-life story came with it, which inspired me to design a new piece, to bring this message of hope to a wider audience. Hope is the key.”



“Hope for a brighter tomorrow is so important at the minute. The current era of social media gives the illusion that a lot of our peers are living the perfect sugar coated life of bliss, placing pressure on the most vulnerable in our society. It is important that we offer a helping hand to our fellow citizens, this MoMuse Hope collection is our small contribution to this.”



Brian Higgins, CEO of Pieta House commented “One of our values at Pieta House is that ‘we generate and nourish hope’ and we are delighted to receive the support of MoMuse once again with these limited edition Hope pendants and key rings. Whilst these items are limited edition, hope is not. This simple message of wearing hope and letting others see its beauty, holding onto hope and indeed giving hope to others is so simple yet so powerful. We are so grateful to MoMuse and the people who will support this wonderful concept for helping us move closer to seeing our vision realised of ‘a world where suicide, self-harm and stigma have been replaced with hope, self-care and acceptance.”



Carefully considered and thoughtfully designed, the beautiful leather Hope keyring and gold-filled Hope pendant from MoMuse are limited edition designs that will be cherished for a lifetime. Hand finished with love and care by Margaret O’Rourke, the Hope pendant will retail at €65.00 and the Hope keyring will retail at €25.00, with 100% of proceeds donated to Pieta House. The Hope pendant and keyring are available from the 20th November in store in MoMuse, Ground Floor, Powerscourt Town Centre and online at http://www.momuse.ie