Continuing her commitment to veterans, which began with the opening of a Veterans’ Welcoming Center in 2014, Recorder of Deeds Karen A. Yarbrough will host an informative symposium on December 2nd, geared towards veterans who have separated, or will soon be separating from military service.

Event partners like the Cook County Department of Veteran’s Affairs - Bureau of Administration, the Allen J. Lynch Medal of Honor Veterans Assistance Program, Malcolm X College and Chicago Veterans are working to ensure a lineup of informative sessions focusing on healthcare, career services, VA benefits, and State and County benefits.

nd, from 9am to 3pm at Malcolm X College (Main Building Conference Center), with a free box-lunch being served. Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP confidentially via our Eventbrite online registration portal, which can be quickly accessed by visiting Eventbrite.com , setting the city to Chicago, and searching the terms "Kevlars to Careers."

Anyone in need of assistance registering, or those who have questions, are encouraged to call (312) 603-5788.