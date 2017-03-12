We've Always been

Andy Cooney Christmas 2017
Celtic Angels Christmas

The Irish Shop will be hosting an exclusive Belleek signing event on Sunday November 12th from 12noon to 3pm.
Belleek Brands Ambassador Attracta Lyndon, a native of Malahide Co. Dublin will be on hand to sign any of your Belleek purchases and answer any question you may have about Belleek.
Rare Belleek pieces from Jim and Anne's private collection will be on display. Refreshments will be served.
At only $39 it makes for the perfect Holiday gift.
 The Irish Shop
100 N Oak Park Avenue
Oak Park, IL. 60301
708-445-1149
November 2017

October 2017

Irish Christmas Concert with Andy Cooney 12/3/17

Reserved Seating $30

847-872-0700

Watson Jewelers
Wisconsin Irish Cultural Center

Shop Irish!

ARTIST
Liam Goarke
ASSISTED LIVING
Homecare Angels
ATTORNEY
Murphy & Smith Ltd
Dwyer and Coogan
Healy Law
AUTO RENTAL - IRELAND
Dooley Car Rentals
BAGPIPERS & DRUM CLASSES
Chicalba Bagpiping
BAKERY
Doughs Guys Bakery
BANKS
Marquette National Bank
BANQUETS
Gaelic Park
Irish Am Heritage Ctr
BEAUTY SALONS
Appearances Pk Ridge  847-825-7615
Hair by O'Hara & Friends-Hometown
BOOKS - IRISH
TheIrishBookClub.com
BRICK REPAIR/REPLACEMENT
Shamrock Tuckpointing
