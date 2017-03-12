The Irish Shop will be hosting an exclusive Belleek signing event on Sunday November 12th from 12noon to 3pm.

Belleek Brands Ambassador Attracta Lyndon, a native of Malahide Co. Dublin will be on hand to sign any of your Belleek purchases and answer any question you may have about Belleek.

Rare Belleek pieces from Jim and Anne's private collection will be on display. Refreshments will be served.

At only $39 it makes for the perfect Holiday gift.

The Irish Shop

100 N Oak Park Avenue

Oak Park, IL. 60301

708-445-1149

