27
Fri, Oct
Andy Cooney Christmas 2017
Celtic Angels Christmas

Murray’s Irish Outfitters is celebrating 20 years in business! Please join us for our 20th Anniversary Sale!  Friday, September 29th – Sunday October 1st

 

Save 20% off all in store purchases!

 

Great Raffle prizes every day from our Irish vendors

 

Gift bags with every purchase and great give a ways all weekend long!

 

Don’t miss out on our anniversary prices this weekend only

 

Enjoy an Irish coffee and snacks while you shop

 

For more details about the event

 

Find us online: murraysirishoutfitters.com

 

Instagram: irishoutfitters

 

Facebook: murray’s irish outfitters

 

Pinterest: murray’s irish outfitters

 

Murray’s Irish Outfitters

 

3021 Butterfield Rd

 

Oak Brook, IL 60523

 

630-572-1520

 

 

 

October 2017

September 2017

Daniel O'Donnell in Concert October 26, 2017 at Heritage Center, Chicago

Daniel will be honored with the iBAM! 2017 Music Award October 27.
See Full story at www.ibamchicago.com

Irish Christmas Concert with Andy Cooney 12/3/17

Reserved Seating $30

847-872-0700

Watson Jewelers
Wisconsin Irish Cultural Center

Shop Irish!

ARTIST
Liam Goarke
ASSISTED LIVING
Homecare Angels
ATTORNEY
Murphy & Smith Ltd
Dwyer and Coogan
Healy Law
AUTO RENTAL - IRELAND
Dooley Car Rentals
BAGPIPERS & DRUM CLASSES
Chicalba Bagpiping
BAKERY
Doughs Guys Bakery
BANKS
Marquette National Bank
BANQUETS
Gaelic Park
Irish Am Heritage Ctr
BEAUTY SALONS
Appearances Pk Ridge  847-825-7615
Hair by O'Hara & Friends-Hometown
BOOKS - IRISH
TheIrishBookClub.com
BRICK REPAIR/REPLACEMENT
Shamrock Tuckpointing
For MORE Click Here

