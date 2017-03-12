Murray’s Irish Outfitters is celebrating 20 years in business! Please join us for our 20th Anniversary Sale! Friday, September 29th – Sunday October 1st

Save 20% off all in store purchases!

Great Raffle prizes every day from our Irish vendors

Gift bags with every purchase and great give a ways all weekend long!

Don’t miss out on our anniversary prices this weekend only

Enjoy an Irish coffee and snacks while you shop

For more details about the event

Find us online: murraysirishoutfitters.com

Instagram: irishoutfitters

Facebook: murray’s irish outfitters

Pinterest: murray’s irish outfitters

Murray’s Irish Outfitters

3021 Butterfield Rd

Oak Brook, IL 60523

630-572-1520