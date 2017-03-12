Deck the IAHC halls at the annual Christmas Bazaar this December. The Bazaar is Sunday, December 3, from 9am to 9pm and features Mass, breakfast, craft and bake sale, music, dance, children’s activities and a visit from Santa Claus. Tickets for breakfast are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Reservations are required.



Mass is celebrated in the Auditorium at 10:30 am., with music by the Irish Heritage Singers. A traditional Irish breakfast follows in the Erin Room, featuring live Irish music and dance. The Fifth Province Pub opens at noon and the fun continues into the evening for live music, food and drink for purchase.

There is no charge to browse and shop the craft and bake sale and shoppers can enjoy the craft sale from 9am to 3pm with Chicago artisans. The Gift Shop is open all day for shoppers to browse our shop’s holiday stock. Santa Claus visits from 1-3pm in the Library and parents can snap a pic with Santa. Kids can also visit Santa’s Workshop from 12-4pm in the Library for Christmas-themed arts and crafts and a children’s gift wrapping station. Attendees can bring a canned good for the IAHC’s Holiday Food Drive for the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Entertainment Schedule

Erin Room Breakfast

11:30am Academy of Irish Music and Mulhern School of Irish Dance

Fifth Province

11am The Irish Music School of Chicago Youth Ensemble

12:15pm Irish Heritage Singers

1pm Murphy Roche Irish Music Club

2pm Shepherd School of Irish Music

3pm Shannon Rovers Irish Pipe Band

3:30pm Tenor Mark Piekarz

5pm Baal Tinne



A special Christmas Concert by Andy Cooney and his Band will be held in the auditorium at 3pm (tickets available here!)

To purchase breakfast tickets, click above or call 773-282-7035, ext. 10 by November 29. Breakfast does sell out, so reserve your tickets today!