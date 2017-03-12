We've Always been

02
Thu, Nov
Andy Cooney Christmas 2017
Celtic Angels Christmas

Chicago Gaelic Park is sponsoring the Carraig Challenge cross country 5k run or 1.5 mile walk on Sunday November 26, 2017 at 10:30am.

The entire event will take place on the 60 acres of Gaelic Park which is located at 6119 W. 147th Street, Oak Forest.

The registration is $20.00 in advance or $25.00 on race day. Online registration is available at www.racetime.info or www.raceroster.com/1423

Proceeds benefit Gaelic Park Charities. 

For further information call Gaelic Park at 708-687-9323 or visit the web site at www.chicagogaelicpark.org

November 2017

October 2017

Irish Christmas Concert with Andy Cooney 12/3/17

Reserved Seating $30

847-872-0700

