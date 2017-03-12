Chicago Gaelic Park is sponsoring the Carraig Challenge cross country 5k run or 1.5 mile walk on Sunday November 26, 2017 at 10:30am.
The entire event will take place on the 60 acres of Gaelic Park which is located at 6119 W. 147th Street, Oak Forest.
The registration is $20.00 in advance or $25.00 on race day. Online registration is available at www.racetime.info or www.raceroster.com/1423
Proceeds benefit Gaelic Park Charities.
For further information call Gaelic Park at 708-687-9323 or visit the web site at www.chicagogaelicpark.org
Chicago Gaelic Park Holds Annual 5K Run on November 26, 2017
