UP Comedy Club presents The Second City’s She the People: Girlfriends’ Guide to Sisters Doing it for Themselves,a brand new sketch show created, designed and performed entirely by the women of Second City, under the direction of Carly Heffernan. She the People begins on Friday, September 29, 2017 at UP Comedy Club, located at

230 W North Ave, 3rd Floor of Piper’s Alley, Chicago. Tickets start at $26 and can be purchased at the box office, by phone at (312) 662-4562 or online at www.secondcity.com.



She The People is written by Carisa Barreca, Marla Caceres, Carly Heffernan, Tien Tran and Lauren Walker.



It’s time for women everywhere to reclaim the C-word: comedy!



We’ll bet you 72 cents on the dollar (or much, much less!) you’ll fall head over patriarchal heels for the women of Second City as they nevertheless persist in this mimosa-and-madness-fueled feminist foray that takes on everything from having it all to having that sick feeling your government is trying to send your sex back to the Middle Ages. It’s time for women across the nation to collectively reclaim comedy!



She the People plays on Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 8pm and 11pm and Sundays at 7pm. at UP Comedy Club, located at 230 W North Ave, 3rd Floor of Piper’s Alley, Chicago. Tickets, starting at $26, are available at the Second City Box Office (230 W. North Ave, First Floor, Piper's Alley), by phone at 312-337-3992 or online at www.upcomedyclub.com.



Fact Sheet / She the People

Title:he Second City’s She the People: Girlfriends’ Guide to Sisters Doing it for Themselves



Directed By:Carly Heffernan



Written By:Carisa Barreca, Marla Caceres, Carly Heffernan, Tien Tran and Lauren Walker



Schedule:Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 8pm and 11pm, Sundays at 7pm



Running Time: 100 minutes (2 Acts with a brief intermission)



Location: UP Comedy Club, 230 W North Ave, 3rd Floor of Piper’s Alley, Chicago



Tickets: Starting at $26

Groups of 16 visit the Group Events page for party package options.



Box Office: 230 W. North Ave, First Floor, Piper's Alley

phone at 312-337-3992 or online at www.upcomedyclub.com.



About UP Comedy Club

UP Comedy Club is a venue dedicated to producing and presenting a diverse array of comedic performers and formats which include stand-up, sketch, improvisation, podcasts, and other eclectic entertainment that is smart, funny and provocative. This club is located at 230 W. North Ave on the third floor of Piper’s Alley in the heart of a rich comedy community, including the legendary Second City theatres and training center. The cabaret-style club boasts state of the art audiovisual capabilities in an intimate room with seating for 285 people with a full service kitchen and bar with a no drink minimum.

