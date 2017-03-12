Moya Brennan and Her Band
Salon Concerts Chicago presents Moya Brennan and Her Band.
Brennan is the voice of Clannad and First Lady of Celtic Music. She is joined by her band; children Aisling and Paul and Irish harp and violin virtuosos, Cormac De Barra and Lia Wright.
Sunday, November 5, 5pm
$25 for adults
children 18 and under free
To purchase tickets, click below, call 773-282-7035, ext. 10 or buy at the door.
Spring Tides
Hailing from Donegal, Spring Tides makes its debut Chicago appearance this weekend. The four-piece band plays American roots music tinged with sharp songwriting, raw performances and a mix of folk, rock and traditional Irish music.
Saturday, November 4, 9pm
Free
