02
Thu, Nov
Andy Cooney Christmas 2017
Celtic Angels Christmas

Moya Brennan and Her Band

Salon Concerts Chicago presents Moya Brennan and Her Band.

Brennan is the voice of Clannad and First Lady of Celtic Music. She is joined by her band; children Aisling and Paul and Irish harp and violin virtuosos, Cormac De Barra and Lia Wright.

Sunday, November 5, 5pm
$25 for adults
children 18 and under free

To purchase tickets, click below, call 773-282-7035, ext. 10 or buy at the door.



Spring Tides
Hailing from Donegal, Spring Tides makes its debut Chicago appearance this weekend. The four-piece band plays American roots music tinged with sharp songwriting, raw performances and a mix of folk, rock and traditional Irish music.

Saturday, November 4, 9pm
Free

November 2017

October 2017

Irish Christmas Concert with Andy Cooney 12/3/17

Reserved Seating $30

847-872-0700

Watson Jewelers
Wisconsin Irish Cultural Center

ARTIST
Liam Goarke
ASSISTED LIVING
Homecare Angels
ATTORNEY
Murphy & Smith Ltd
Dwyer and Coogan
Healy Law
AUTO RENTAL - IRELAND
Dooley Car Rentals
BAGPIPERS & DRUM CLASSES
Chicalba Bagpiping
BAKERY
Doughs Guys Bakery
BANKS
Marquette National Bank
BANQUETS
Gaelic Park
Irish Am Heritage Ctr
BEAUTY SALONS
Appearances Pk Ridge  847-825-7615
Hair by O'Hara & Friends-Hometown
BOOKS - IRISH
TheIrishBookClub.com
BRICK REPAIR/REPLACEMENT
Shamrock Tuckpointing
