Review by Frank West



This is a one-actor presentation of all of the characters in Frank Capra's film, "It's A wonderful Life."



Quoting the press release: "James Leaming inhabits every role in this hilariously touching stage adaption of the iconic holiday film, "It's A Wonderful Life" made by Frank Capra in 1946.



James Leaming has enormous skill and versatility as an actor. The warmth and good humor of his performance are wonderfully inviting. He is able to quickly invite the audience into his performance. How does he do this? We see that he enjoys acting and he believes in the focus, or message, of the play. The message is that life is valuable and that we influence many people in our life time. The film wants us to influence them for the good.



James Leaming says about the film and its director: "Capra serves a parable of hope for the good person."



The setting for the movie is a mythical small town in the Northeast of the United States. The time is near the end of World War II.



Circumstances, and his own depression, push George Bailey to plan to end his life. It is Christmas Eve and he feels he has accomplished nothing. His guardian angel shows him all the lives he has touched and how different life in his community would have been had he never been born.



thanks to James, and This Wonderful Life, for bringing this message of hope to us and for showing us how important is our influence on others.

The astonishingly skilled one-actor performance will be presented by American Blues Theater, at the Edge of the Theater, 5451 N. Broadway, Chicago, now though November 26.



Performance times are:

Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm., andSundays at 2 pm.

Tickets range from $19 to $49.

773-654-3103

www.americanbluestheatre.com