Artemisia is now accepting submissions from playwrights who are represented by an agent or reside in the greater Chicago area to be considered for Fall Festival 2018. The annual fall festival features six remarkable, deeply compelling and unforgettable female-driven plays presented as staged readings from which the audience chooses Artemisia’s world premiere productions. There is no fee to submit and complete submission guidelines can be found at artemisiatheatre.org. The deadline to receive submissions is December 15, 2017.



Submit a professional resume, a one-page synopsis of the play, the first ten pages of the play and the play’s production history as a PDF attachment to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. with Fall Festival Submission in the subject line. Please allow 12 weeks for your submission to be processed. You will be contacted if Artemisia wishes to read the full play.



Artemisia produces plays that empower women and challenge the audience to see women in a new light. Storytelling that is bold and fiercely feminine is Artemisia’s trademark. Please only submit if the play features a leading female character actively engaged in the story’s action and catharsis whose journey is characterized by empowerment rather than victimization. Visit artemisiatheatre.org to learn more about our dedication to feminist plays.



ABOUT ARTEMISIA

Artemisia produces plays that empower women, gives playwrights career-altering opportunities and brings groundbreaking new theatre to Chicago audiences, who are engaged as a vital part of Artemisia’s play selection process. Visit artemisiatheatre.org for more information.