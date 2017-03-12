The producers behind Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding are pleased to announce the long-running improv/comedy, Flanagan’s Wake, will return to Chicago Saturday, September 23 through Thursday, November 9. Flanagan’s Wake, which has played in the Chicagoland area steadily since 1994, will run in tandem with Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding at Chicago’s newest venue, Chicago Theater Works (1113 W. Belmont).



Hailed by the Chicago Tribune as “a great party,” Flanagan’s Wake will play a rotating schedule Fridays – Sundays starting in September.



“We are excited to expand the offerings at Chicago Theater Works,” says producer Bill Collins. “And we’re thrilled to have Jack Bronis, original director, and Bonnie Shadrake, original Music Director, onboard. Their return ensures the production will have all of the fun and humor that made it a huge hit in Chicago.”



Flanagan’s Wake transports the audience to the fictional town of Grapplin, County Sligo, Ireland, where local roustabout, Flanagan, has died. Here they meet an eclectic cast of characters including Fiona Finn, Flanagan’s spirited fiancée of 22 years, Brian Ballybunion, his best friend and drinking mate, Father Damon Fitzgerald, the sharp-tongued parish priest, Mayor O’Doul, the town mayor and bartender, the innocent Mother Flanagan and several other colorful citizens. The mourners pay their respects to the deceased in the Irish tradition (with a quick stop at the pub first). Flanagan’s Wake is performed in the irreverent improvisational that won it rave reviews in Chicago. Much of the play’s hilarious detail is created as the cast and audience interact, each offering anecdotes about Flanagan himself, speculation on the cause of his unfortunate demise, and claims to Flanagan’s estate – all employing tall tales and rip-roaring songs. Spontaneous improvisation guarantees that no two shows will ever be the same.



The performance schedule varies, so please check www.ChicagoTheaterWorks.com for up-to-date details. Tickets for Flanagan's Wake range from $29 to $34. A full bar is available for beverage purchases at all performances. Discounted tickets for groups of eight or more are sold online at ChicagoTheaterWorks.com under the "Group Sales" tab.



About Chicago Theater Works

The new Chicago Theater Works makes its home in the heart of the Belmont Theater District at 1113 W. Belmont. Designed by Obora and Associates with interior design by Matthew Murray, this versatile space has been transformed into a 200-seat German beer hall known as “Der Brew-Ha-Ha.” The space is a new staple in the Chicago theater scene run by Bill Collins and Michael Dunne. For information regarding renting the space for your next private function, please visit ChicagoTheaterWorks.com