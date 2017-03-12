City Lit. George Millington Synge’s Deirdre of the Sorrows



If you love beautiful language, you will love Synge. If you have soul and love beauty, you will love Synge.

If you love good theatre, then you will love City Lit’s production of Synge’s Deirdre. Lovers of Game of thrones, will love the costume and setting. However, unlike the T.V series, this play has language that elevates the tragedy, and intensifies the passion.

This drama is like no other love story. Synge’s Deirdre is passionate, willful, vain, and strong. Natalie Joyce, as Deirdre, captures this complicated persona with a youthful vigor.



One of Ireland’s greatest playwright’s, Synge, died before he could complete the script. It was later completed by none other than the poet, W.B Yeats, and Lady Gregory. This collaboration of talent has honored Synge’s intention of reviving a myth that embodies what we value so much about our humanity, imperfection. Synge’s Deirdre is not robbed of her humanity by propaganda or our love of romance. She is beautiful, troubled, cursed, and driven by vanity.



Director, Kay Martinovich, stays true to the spirit of the text. She uses the intimacy of the stage to bring us up close and into the heart of a relationship doomed from the outset. The sense of fatalism that pervades the drama only works to fuel our desire to believe in love. We want to abandon ourselves to the excitement of the passion, regardless, or perhaps despite the futility of it all. The trick is to have us rail against what is predetermined, and that is the human dilemma. Synge’s gives us a tragedy that mirrors his own love of life while in the grip of death. Can anything be more poignant? Yeats summation of Synge’s personality as ‘passionate and simple like his heart’, is a perfect way to describe Deirdre. She exudes the naïve idealism of a young woman in love with life. Her simplicity is her fatal flaw. It refuses to believe in a world of power and destruction.



In this play, you will find joy and woe symbiotically bound to the heart of romance. We love, we live, and sometimes it ends in sorrow.



Deirdre of the Sorrows will be presented by City Lit Theater now through October 15.

The theater is located at 1020 W Bryn Mawr in the historic Edgewater Presbyterian Church. This is near bus lines and a Red Line L Stop.

The play is presented Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30, and Sundays at 3 pm. Tickets are $32 and $27 for seniors. www.citylit.org or 773-293-3682.