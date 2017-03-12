The Rembrandt

By Jessica Dickey

Reviewed by Frank West

The superb and dynamic performance, led by John Mahoney and Francis Guinan, shows the subtle focus of this play.

That focus asks the questions: Why do humans make art? Why do we need it? And, how does art encourage us to live good lives

The Rembrandt is life affirming. As Rembrandt said, "art communicates the essence of life." The play "movingly explores the power of creative expression and the sacrifices we make in the pursuit of love and beauty."

Director Hallie Gordon says, "The Rembrandt asks you to step into the painting. What we find is beauty and meaning. Art allows us to unravel the mysteries of being." The play also seeks the motivations for the human urge to create art.

The play begins "When a museum guard decides to touch a famous Rembrandt painting, a remarkable journey across the ages ensues."

The play is arresting and hilarious as it asks fundamental questions about life. It has heart and charm and the performance id mesmerizing.

The show, by Jessica Dickey, will be presented at Steppenwolf Theatre Company, 1650 N Halsted St. in Chicago now through the 5th of November. The director is Hallie Gordon.

Performance times are:

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 7:30

Saturday and Sunday at 3pm

Ticket range: $20 - $104. Tickets are at audience services, 312-335-1650 or at steppenwolf.org.