The must-see show hitting Chicago this holiday season is Celtic Angels Christmas. Mark your calendars for December 10 in the auditorium at the Irish American Heritage Center



Straight from Ireland, this heavenly performance paints Christmas in Celtic colors. Blending best loved carols with traditional Irish in perfect balance, these lively young performers present the picture-perfect family holiday show.



Celtic Angels producers worked a miracle when they brought together some of Ireland’s most talented youth. Celtic Angels Christmas is an immaculate combination of pristine vocals, flying feet, unerring musicianship, glitzy costuming, and the exuberance of youth.



The Celtic Knights is an all-male, supremely athletic dance troupe lead by All-Ireland Champion Patrick O’Mahony, who has performed with such groups as Riverdance and Spirit of the Dance. Their rhythm and precision is awesome, and their technical and artistic expertise is astonishing.



The Sheeva Quintet mingles the celestial purity of such carols as O! Holy Night and It Came Upon a Midnight Clear, with secular selections like Jingle Bell Rock and Let It Snow. These lovely ladies smoothly transition their holiday program to the traditional songs of Ireland, rounding out a veritable vocal feast. Combined, Victoria Kenny, Emily Carroll, Tammy Browne, Amy Penston, and Ellie Mullane, have studied with the best teachers in Ireland, and performed in a plethora of productions including Joseph and His Technicolor Dream Coat, West Side Story, Grease, and Celtic Woman.



Throw in the Trinity Band Ensemble of Dublin and you've got the complete package. Flawlessly segueing from their trad instrumentals to backing the singers and dancers, these Irish musicians easily prove their authenticity; they're the real deal.



You really don’t want to miss this fine evening of music right out of Ireland; its the best way I've seen to kick off the holidays!