We've Always been

Save

Save

Save

Save

Save

Sidebar

27
Fri, Oct
Andy Cooney Christmas 2017
Celtic Angels Christmas

Tools
Typography

Originally hailing from Ireland, Golden Globe-nominated composer and songwriter Brian Byrne has carried the words and works of James Joyce since falling in love with Chamber Music back in 2010. Byrne’s most recent project, the 21-track poetry-meets-composition record Goldenhair, celebrates Byrne’s relationship and kinship with the legendary writer.

“I have tremendous respect for Joyce’s use of language and it is evident that throughout all of his writing that he is hearing music or referencing music. He was himself an amateur tenor and his love of music can be heard all through his writing.”

The expansive album features spotlight contributions from Grammy-award winning jazz vocalist Kurt Elling, Golden Globe award-winning actress Glenn Close, Prince’s singer/songwriter protégé Judith Hill and British musician/songwriter Julian Lennon.

“I hope listeners hear something that moves them or makes them stop for even a minute to hear the beauty in the words of Joyce’s words,” shares Byrne. “This was James Joyce as a very young man, writing in a very different style that he became famous for, so if it were to open the door to James Joyce’s works, like it did for me, then that would be nice.”

Byrne has worked with a number of musical luminaries since moving to Los Angeles in 2003. He has co-written songs for artists including Josh Groban, Kelly Clarkson, Sinead O’Connor, Barbra Streisand and has arranged strings for Katy Perry, Pink and Bono.

Goldenhair, released earlier this summer, hit the top of Billboard’s World Music Album Chart in Ireland.

Stay tuned for more from Brian Byrne and be sure to follow him on his social outlets detailed below.

October 2017

Save

September 2017

Save

Save

Daniel O'Donnell in Concert October 26, 2017 at Heritage Center, Chicago

Daniel will be honored with the iBAM! 2017 Music Award October 27.
See Full story at www.ibamchicago.com

Irish Christmas Concert with Andy Cooney 12/3/17

Reserved Seating $30

847-872-0700

Watson Jewelers
Wisconsin Irish Cultural Center

Shop Irish!

ARTIST
Liam Goarke
ASSISTED LIVING
Homecare Angels
ATTORNEY
Murphy & Smith Ltd
Dwyer and Coogan
Healy Law
AUTO RENTAL - IRELAND
Dooley Car Rentals
BAGPIPERS & DRUM CLASSES
Chicalba Bagpiping
BAKERY
Doughs Guys Bakery
BANKS
Marquette National Bank
BANQUETS
Gaelic Park
Irish Am Heritage Ctr
BEAUTY SALONS
Appearances Pk Ridge  847-825-7615
Hair by O'Hara & Friends-Hometown
BOOKS - IRISH
TheIrishBookClub.com
BRICK REPAIR/REPLACEMENT
Shamrock Tuckpointing
For MORE Click Here

Advertisers

Paying For
Instructions

Who's Online

We have 82 guests and no members online