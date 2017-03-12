Originally hailing from Ireland, Golden Globe-nominated composer and songwriter Brian Byrne has carried the words and works of James Joyce since falling in love with Chamber Music back in 2010. Byrne’s most recent project, the 21-track poetry-meets-composition record Goldenhair, celebrates Byrne’s relationship and kinship with the legendary writer.



“I have tremendous respect for Joyce’s use of language and it is evident that throughout all of his writing that he is hearing music or referencing music. He was himself an amateur tenor and his love of music can be heard all through his writing.”



The expansive album features spotlight contributions from Grammy-award winning jazz vocalist Kurt Elling, Golden Globe award-winning actress Glenn Close, Prince’s singer/songwriter protégé Judith Hill and British musician/songwriter Julian Lennon.



“I hope listeners hear something that moves them or makes them stop for even a minute to hear the beauty in the words of Joyce’s words,” shares Byrne. “This was James Joyce as a very young man, writing in a very different style that he became famous for, so if it were to open the door to James Joyce’s works, like it did for me, then that would be nice.”



Byrne has worked with a number of musical luminaries since moving to Los Angeles in 2003. He has co-written songs for artists including Josh Groban, Kelly Clarkson, Sinead O’Connor, Barbra Streisand and has arranged strings for Katy Perry, Pink and Bono.



Goldenhair, released earlier this summer, hit the top of Billboard’s World Music Album Chart in Ireland.



