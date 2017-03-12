Sharon Shannon is known for her arrangements of traditional Irish tunes and Irish-influenced compositions that incorporate a wide-range of musical influences including reggae, Cajun, Portuguese, and French-Canadian sounds.

The genre-defying star has had multi-platinum album sale and several number one albums and singles, including her 1991 debut album, Sharon Shannon, one of the best-selling albums of traditional Irish music ever released in Ireland. Shannon is the recipient of the lifetime achievement award at the 2009 Meteor Awards, and her solo work has achieved remarkable airplay and commercial success, especially in Ireland. Shannon has toured internationally across Australia, Europe, Hong Kong, and Japan, and performed for politicians including as Bill Clinton, Mary Robinson and Lech Wałęsa. Her most recent album, Sacred Earth, was released this past March, and for the first time mixes her traditional Irish sound with African styles.

City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph



Monday, November 13

8:00 p.m.

$25/$28/$32/$35