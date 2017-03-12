Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, announces the release of Celtic Thunder Inspirational, a special collection of Christian classics and timeless standards. The compilation is sung by

celebrated Irish group Celtic Thunder, and comes out on Friday, September 29, 2017. The release is available for Amazon pre-order here.

Celtic Thunder Inspirational offers 21 spiritual tracks that have lived on throughout history. The act chose these standards carefully, as they offer deep meaning to many fans. CT’s Ryan Kelly says, “Recording the Inspirational album was a really uplifting experience. The songs themselves were chosen for the “feel good factor” they inspire, and I definitely experienced that while recording them.” CT’s Emmet Cahill notes, “There are so many amazing inspirational songs out there so this wasn't an easy process, but we are so excited by the tracks that we have recorded, and can't wait for the fans to hear them.”



Song selections include: “May The Road Rise To Meet You,” “Down To The River To Pray,” Amazing Grace,” “Hallelujah,” “You Light Up My Life,” and many more. All of the songs are arranged by Celtic Thunder musical director David Munro and produced by Sharon Browne. In addition to the current Celtic Thunder line up of Damian McGinty, Ryan Kelly, Emmet Cahill, Michael O’Dwyer & Neil Byrne, Inspirational includes tracks from past singers George Donaldson, Keith Harkin, Paul Byrom & Daniel Furlon. Inspirational offers fans a unique collection of songs from the ten-year history of Celtic Thunder. A full track listing follows.



Catch Celtic Thunder performing music from Inspirational on the Celtic Thunder 10th Anniversary Cruise, which sails from Miami to Cozumel and onto the island of Roatan from November 6th -11th. Following the ocean adventure, Celtic Thunder will remain on the road through December 17th, touring the East Coast and Mid West in the US on their North American Symphony Tour which kicks off at the Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, FL on November 14th. For info on the cruise and tour dates, go to www.celticthunder.com.



Twice hailed as BILLBOARD’s Top World Music Artist and Top World Imprint (2009 and 2011& 2015), the phenomenon that is Celtic Thunder has achieved sales of over 2 million copies to date. Celtic Thunder also continues to extensively tour the USA, Canada and Australia, performing to more than 1,000,000 fans over the past nine years. Their mass appeal and devoted fan base continues to grow with impressive statistics to prove it. Celtic Thunder’s official YouTube channel, “Thunder Tube” has seen over 77 million-upload views since the channel’s inception in 2008 and has over 100,000 subscribers. Their Facebook page has over 400,000 followers and their newzine www.theceltictimes.com has had over 500,000 visitors. Celtic Thunder has performed at the White House for President and Mrs. Obama, at the Pentagon for the Chairman of the Joint Chefs of Staff as well as on the CBS Saturday Show’s Second Cup Café, the Today Show, and Fox and Friends.