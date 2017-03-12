In the bestselling tradition of Fannie Flagg and Jenny Colgan comes Felicity Hayes-McCoy’s U.S. debut, THE LIBRARY AT THE EDGE OF THE WORLD: A Novel (Harper Perennial; on sale November 14, 2017; $15.99), about a local librarian who must find a way to rebuild her community and her own life in this touching, enchanting novel set on Ireland’s stunning West Coast.



Hanna Casey's life has not turned out exactly as she planned. After discovering that her barrister husband was also a liar and philanderer, she left behind her home, friends, and posh lifestyle in London to return to her tiny, rural hometown on the Irish coast and move back in with her mother. With her daughter, Jazz, grown and traveling the world as a flight attendant, Hanna finds herself alone and subject to her overbearing mother’s nagging and the unwelcome attention of the town gossips.



Hanna spends her days working in the local Lissbeg library and driving the library van from village to village on the Finfarran peninsula. When she decides to take on the renovation of a dilapidated house she inherited from her great-aunt, Hanna can finally envision a future where she feels at home in her life. But after an unexpected force threatens to close the library and upend her personal plans, Hanna must find her voice and take a stand to protect the place and the people she has come to love.



Hayes-McCoy’s cast of quirky characters and lush descriptions of the idyllic Irish landscape are sure to enchant readers. Utterly charming and vividly atmospheric, THE LIBRARY AT THE EDGE OF THE WORLD is a heartwarming story of community and the power of coming home and finding yourself.





Felicity Hayes-McCoy was born in Dublin, Ireland, and graduated in English and Irish from UCD in the 1970s. She then built a successful UK-based career as an actress and writer, working in theatre, music theatre, radio, TV, and digital media. She is the author of two memoirs, The House on an Irish Hillside (Hodder & Stoughton 2012, UK) and A Woven Silence: Memory, History & Remembrance (The Collins Press 2015, UK), in addition to an illustrated book Enough Is Plenty: The Year on the Dingle Peninsula (UK). She and her husband, Wilf Judd, split their time between London and Ireland.





Harper Perennial

On Sale: November 14, 2017

ISBN 13: 9780062663726

Paperback/368 pages/$15.99

