The University of Liverpool’s Institute of Irish Studies is delighted to announce the joint patronage of The Prince of Wales and the President of Ireland, HE Michael D. Higgins. The Institute of Irish Studies contributes to greater understanding between these islands.

University of Liverpool Vice-Chancellor, Professor Janet Beer said: “I am enormously proud and delighted that the University of Liverpool’s Institute of Irish Studies has been recognised for its valuable work by His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales and the President of Ireland, HE Michael D. Higgins.

“There is much that connects our islands and the Institute of Irish Studies plays a huge role in shaping that relationship, through its research, events, student programmes and expertise.

“We look forward to further strengthening our links with the support and patronage of The Prince of Wales and President Higgins.”

Institute of Irish Studies Director, Professor Peter Shirlow said: “The joint Patronage of The Prince of Wales and The President of Ireland, HE Michael D. Higgins shows that The Institute is a site of scholarship, conflict transformation and community outreach having done much to build better relationships between these islands that will help us live together less as intimate strangers and more as friends.

“His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales and The President of Ireland, HE Michael D. Higgins have each promoted a vision of constructive relationships between these islands that preserves our unique character and which embodies the richness of our interdependence.

“The joint patronage reminds us that there is strength in unity/ ní neart go cur le chéile.”

The University of Liverpool’s Institute of Irish Studies’ foundations lie in the 1985 Anglo-Irish Agreement to encourage greater understanding and mutually enriching contact between the two islands. The Institute of Irish Studies was consequently established in 1988, and it is unique in terms of scholarship and outreach. Its internationally-recognised excellence in teaching, research and outreach beyond academia was recognised in 2007 by the Irish government through the creation of an endowed chair in Irish Studies.