Theoubique does what it does best. They showcase some of the best musicals there are to see for a fraction of the price it would cost to see them on Broadway. The cut-price ticket price is not reflected in the talent. It’s a deal that comes from a commitment to make musical theatre affordable without skipping on the talent. When you see a show at No Exit Café, home place of Theoubique, you know it’s worth more than you’ve paid. This is a company who treat their patrons royally and A New Brain is no different. Buy Tix Here!



The story, with its numerous absurdities, is delivered with amazing gusto. You become enthralled in the action, caught up by the sheer magic of transforming a small place into an intimate gathering. The music is always guaranteed to be perfectly orchestrated, and this show demonstrates these features superbly.



The story of a popular musician who is hospitalized, believes that he could die, and suddenly wants feels compelled to create his life’s masterpiece. We share in the artist’s humanity; the need to leave a legacy that is more than simply writing children’s jingles. As the spectre of death draws closer so too does the desire to excel. We can be more than our regular lives. When in fact the daily grind is what makes up most of our lives. This is one musical that makes you want to rejoice in the business of living.

Pictured are Chase Heinemann (left) and Veronica Garza (right). Photo by Dean La Prairie



Music and Lyrics by William Finn; Book by William Finn and James Lapine

Directed by Fred Anzevino

Music Directed by Jeremy Ramey

Choreography by Cameron Turner



Through October 29, 2017



No Exit Cafe

6970 N. Glenwood Ave