What: Author book signing at The Irish Books Arts & Music Celebration for Rickshaw Reggie: Chicago’s Neighborhoods

When: Saturday, October 28 from noon to 6 pm and Sunday, October 29 from noon to 5 pm

Where: The Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N Knox Ave., Chicago, IL 60630

Admission: Free and open to the public

CHICAGO, IL — Author Kathleen Dragan will be signing her new children's book Rickshaw Reggie: Chicago’s Neighborhoods on Saturday, October 28 from noon to 6 pm and Sunday, October 29 from noon to 5 pm, at The Irish Books Arts & Music Celebration, which will be held at the Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N Knox Ave., Chicago, IL 60630. This event is free and open to the public.



Charlie thinks he knows everything about Chicago: deep-dish pizza, baseball, and tall buildings. What else is there to see? Then he meets Rickshaw Reggie. On a magical tour of Chicago’s many neighborhoods, he learns the real city begins at the edge of his imagination. From Lincoln Park to Hyde Park, from the Indian Boundary Line to the Pullman cars, Rickshaw Reggie shows Charlie and his grandma the who, what, where, and when of the Windy City. With illustrated maps as your guide, come along for an unforgettable ride. You just might discover a part of Chicago that you never imagined!





About the Book

Rickshaw Reggie: Chicago Neighborhoods

By Kathleen Dragan, illustrated by Ed Koehler

9781681060767

Hardcover, 9 x 12 inches

32 pages

$18.99



About the Author

Kathleen Dragan lives in the South Loop neighborhood of Chicago, where she stays busy raising two native Chicagoans. Her perfect Chicago day includes a run along Lake Michigan, Rainbow Cone, and a White Sox win.



