Andy Cooney Christmas 2017
Celtic Angels Christmas

KATHLEEN DRAGAN, AUTHOR OF RICKSHAW REGGIE: CHICAGO’S NEIGHBORHOODS, TO SIGN BOOKS AT IBAM! SATURDAY AND SUNDAY OCTOBER 28-29

What: Author book signing at The Irish Books Arts & Music Celebration for Rickshaw Reggie: Chicago’s Neighborhoods
When: Saturday, October 28 from noon to 6 pm and Sunday, October 29 from noon to 5 pm
Where: The Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N Knox Ave., Chicago, IL 60630
Admission: Free and open to the public
Contact: 773-282-7035 ext 10 www.ibamchicago.com


CHICAGO, IL — Author Kathleen Dragan will be signing her new children's book Rickshaw Reggie: Chicago’s Neighborhoods on Saturday, October 28 from noon to 6 pm and Sunday, October 29 from noon to 5 pm, at The Irish Books Arts & Music Celebration, which will be held at the Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N Knox Ave., Chicago, IL 60630. This event is free and open to the public.

Charlie thinks he knows everything about Chicago: deep-dish pizza, baseball, and tall buildings. What else is there to see? Then he meets Rickshaw Reggie. On a magical tour of Chicago’s many neighborhoods, he learns the real city begins at the edge of his imagination. From Lincoln Park to Hyde Park, from the Indian Boundary Line to the Pullman cars, Rickshaw Reggie shows Charlie and his grandma the who, what, where, and when of the Windy City. With illustrated maps as your guide, come along for an unforgettable ride. You just might discover a part of Chicago that you never imagined!


Please contact Don Korte at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to arrange an interview or appearance for Kathleen.

About the Book
Rickshaw Reggie: Chicago Neighborhoods
By Kathleen Dragan, illustrated by Ed Koehler
9781681060767
Hardcover, 9 x 12 inches
32 pages
$18.99

About the Author
Kathleen Dragan lives in the South Loop neighborhood of Chicago, where she stays busy raising two native Chicagoans. Her perfect Chicago day includes a run along Lake Michigan, Rainbow Cone, and a White Sox win.

Author Contact Information
304-640-8168
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

October 2017

September 2017

Daniel O'Donnell in Concert October 26, 2017 at Heritage Center, Chicago

Daniel will be honored with the iBAM! 2017 Music Award October 27.
See Full story at www.ibamchicago.com

Irish Christmas Concert with Andy Cooney 12/3/17

Reserved Seating $30

847-872-0700

