In 2008 we needed to update the band photo (like we do right now as well). My daughter Colleen just finished a photography class in college and needed to return a black & white 35mm camera to our family friend Scott Allen. (He's actually got a lot of cool old cameras but that's another story). I asked her if she could take some pictures, so we agreed on a Friday in February 2008.



We started at the castle at 103rd & Longwood but quickly learned that 15 degrees and a 35 mm camera don't go together. After taking a few pictures with a digital camera there at outside the Cork & Kerry on Western Avenue. The cold got to us.



This picture is one of several dozen we took that night at a computer maintenance store on 95th Street in Evergreen Park. It was a blast and some of the best pictures we took as a band. Little did we know that night Murph would be taken less than four months later.



Murph's legacy lives on the the Michael J Murphy Music Scholarship Fund. Every two years we participate in the Murph's Gift of Music Fundraiser which will happen this Saturday November 18 at 115 Bourbon Street from 3 to 8.



The Fund's mission is to provide music related lessons and instruments to children from families that do not have the financial means to provide this opportunity.



In the last eight years, through the generosity of our supporters, we have awarded over 245 scholarships. Some have chosen to play instruments, others to sing or dance.



Murph’s passion was music. We are very fortunate to carry on his legacy and make a difference in a life participating Murph's Gift of Music We ask that you join us this Saturday and providing whatever support you can.

